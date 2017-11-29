

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. (RXII), a clinical-stage RNAi company, announced Wednesday positive results of a consumer/functional testing program with RXI-231, a cosmetic ingredient based on sd-rxRNA that targets tyrosinase or TYR.



The cosmetic product is a gel formulation designed to aid in the reduction of pigmentation and thereby improving skin appearance. RXI-231 targets TYR, a key enzyme involved in the synthesis of melanin.



According to the firm, the results from the completed consumer testing program, in combination with previously announced preclinical data on melanin content in cultured melanocytes and 3-dimensional reconstituted human skin models, show that RXI-231 has the potential to reduce skin pigmentation induced by UV exposure in vivo.



Three studies were performed under the consumer testing program. The first two studies in volunteers determined that the RXI-231 gel formulation does not cause irritation and sensitization when applied to the skin.



Gerrit Dispersyn, Chief Development Officer at RXi stated, 'These results not only validate our preclinical data about the effect of RXI-231 on skin pigmentation, but also provide important information on the capabilities of our proprietary topical formulation for the use of our sd-rxRNA based cosmetic ingredients in the consumer care space.'



