

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) said it is joining with Ron Voigt, formerly an executive at Danaher Corp. (DHR), to work together to identify and acquire mid-market businesses in the industrials sector. Together with KKR, Voigt will focus on acquiring manufacturing businesses generating roughly $25 to $50 million of EBITDA.



Once a company has been acquired, KKR and Voigt will aim to support the business in achieving breakthrough performance and growth while also implementing an innovative employee engagement model utilized in KKR's industrials transactions in recent years.



Voigt previously served as the President of X-Rite Pantone, an operating subsidiary of Danaher Corp. Voigt joined Danaher in 2009 and served in a number of executive level roles at both Kollmorgen and Tektronix before being tapped to lead X-Rite Pantone in 2013.



