Fintech Innovator Humaniq and Regtech Leader Coinfirm Partner to Bring Financial Transparency and Inclusion to Developing Economies With Blockchain

LONDON, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Humaniq and Coinfirm have partnered to build a more advanced and secure digital experience for users of Humaniq applications featuring cutting-edge anti-money-laundering (AML) solutions. Humaniq and Coinfirm both provide complete solutions for the world's unbanked and enable financial inclusion for emerging economies through joint initiatives globally.

Coinfirm, a recognized Blockchain regtech leader known for its AML/CTF Platform, will integrate its platform across the Humaniq ecosystem to provide a new level of transparency and security. Humaniq will benefit from enhanced security, protecting transactions made in its native HMQ token from uncontrolled misuse.

The partnership will provide Coinfirm with access to all white-labelled HMQ wallets created on the Humaniq network. This will be used by Coinfirm to provide information regarding registered secure wallets and facilitate safe participation in the global economy.

Through their respective commitments both Humaniq and Coinfirm today lay the foundation for a new standard of safety and compliance that encourages the wider participation in global markets. This will both increase the efficiency of transactions and also improve trust for new and existing members in those markets.

"Coinfirm is not only a unique player in the regtech space but is also guiding the blockchain industry in the area of fintech through innovative anti-money laundering solutions that provide added legitimacy to digital currencies and various digital asset classes. The Coinfirm partnership helps push the Humaniq mission forward and provide a new level of transparency, access and security to cryptocurrencies and blockchain overall." said Hazem Danny Al-Nakib, CIO of Humaniq.

Humaniq utilizes a mixture of Blockchain technology, biometrics and a mobile application to enable access to financial services. Its founders have focused on holistic solutions as they have grappled with the challenges of providing the unbanked with financial inclusion, from a lack of access to service providers and technology, to sparse formal identification mechanisms to low literacy levels. Estimates show that if Humaniq achieves its aim of successfully global financial inclusion process it would also free up approximately USD 4.2 trillion dollars of capital for investments and market growth of the world's poorest countries.

"Humaniq and Coinfirm share many of the same values when it comes to making the financial system more safe, transparent, effective, and accessible for emerging economies and individuals around the world. We are happy that the two of us have come together to further build our missions and bring the benefits of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to the world." added Pawel Kuskowski, CEO and Co Founder of Coinfirm.

Coinfirm has built its presence in the sphere through innovative solutions and partnerships with major players from both the crypto and traditional financial sectors for almost two years, including virtual currency leaders Dash and RSK (Rootstock), and international asset management funds such as SEI. The company also helped to establish the first Blockchain lab in Africa in Nigeria as part of an overarching vision to enable the worldwide adoption of Blockchain benefits -- to be extended in partnership with Humaniq with a series of pilots around financial services for the unbanked.

Coinfirm is also set to release AMLT, the token of compliance, to bring a new level of transparency and democratization to the financial system by actively involving market participants in risk determination. AMLT Token will also fuel transactions on the Coinfirm platform, enabling risk management and creating a network for safe and transparent value exchange.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a London-based Fintech firm that provides next generation financial services using its Blockchain-based mobile application to the unbanked and underprivileged in emerging economies globally. Humaniq is focused on worldwide financial inclusion by providing access to global markets, greater opportunities, and novel financial solutions using repurposed technologies for those gaining exposure to financial services for the first time.

For more information on Humaniq, visit: http://humaniq.com

About Coinfirm

Coinfirm is a recognized leader in their field, ranked among the most influential blockchain and regtech companies and serves as a foundation for the safe adoption and use of blockchain. The Coinfirm AML/CTF Platform uses proprietary algorithms and big data analysis to provide structured actionable data that increases efficiency, reduces costs and streamlines compliance to near automation. The blockchain agnostic platform benefits companies operating around blockchain as well as major financial institutions, asset management companies and BI companies. www.coinfirm.io

For more information on Coinfirm's AMLT Token visit: https://amlt.coinfirm.io