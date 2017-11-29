LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Statement re Press Comment

29 November 2017

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

STATEMENT RE: PRESS SPECULATION

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP' or "the Company') notes the recent press speculation regarding the potential sale of the Company's interests in Brixton Village and Market Row.

LAP confirms that agents have been appointed to market the properties and considerable interest has been generated.

At the appropriate time LAP will inform the market if and when an agreement to sell the properties has been reached.

