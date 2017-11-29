MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- NovuHealth, the health care industry's leading consumer engagement company, today unveiled NovuHealth HOS, a new solution to help plans improve Health Outcome Survey (HOS) results and Medicare Star Ratings. All Medicare Advantage plans with more than 500 members must participate in the HOS program, whose scores are determined through a series of two surveys to a random sample of beneficiaries about their physical and mental health status. NovuHealth HOS helps health plans improve their HOS score and impact Star scores through a series of interactive calls that offer members positive messages suggesting various ways they can improve their health and well-being.

HOS scores are used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and beneficiaries to assess a health plan's ability to maintain or improve the health of its members, and to monitor the health of the Medicare population and vulnerable subgroups. Surveys are conducted with the same group of plan members at two points over two years to determine whether that members' perception of their health remains the same or improves.

In the six-week pre-market launch of NovuHealth's HOS solution with a group of Medicare Advantage members, half of those who completed the program reported that it had a positive impact on their perception of health. Content during the automated voice-response program included the importance of physical activity, taking time to focus on happiness and health, and the importance of preventative care and annual wellness visits.

"Health Outcomes Surveys can be challenging for plans because they gauge a person's perception of their own health at a specific moment. For most of us that perception can vary based on our mood, personal life and other factors that may not be directly related to the quality of care we receive," said Tom Wicka, CEO, NovuHealth. "Our results showed that increasing the frequency of contact with health plan members to deliver content on wellness and social health topics lifted their self-perception. NovuHealth HOS is an effective tool that helps plans improve their Health Outcomes Survey scores by making regular engagement and education on wellness topics both enjoyable and rewarding for their members."

NovuHealth HOS can be tailored to suit the specific needs of an individual health plan and will be available early 2018.

About NovuHealth

NovuHealth is the health care industry's leading consumer engagement company. Combining performance analytics, behavior science and comprehensive technology solutions, our rewards and engagement programs enable health plans to increase high-value member activities -- improving member health and driving plan performance. Visit us at novu.com.

Drea Garrison

Email Contact

Phone: 651-983-9942



