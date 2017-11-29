LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Laguna Beach, California, resident and CEO of Monkey Island LNG, Greg Michaels, wrapped up a year of speaking engagements aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurs with a final visit to his alma mater, the University of Southern California (USC). Mr. Michaels was invited by USC's Marshall School of Business Adjunct Professor, Christopher J. Harrer MBA, MBSA, of the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies and USC's Senior Director of Alumni Relations, Molina Guillermina, as the final speaker of the Distinguished Speaker series on November 15th. Mr. Michaels spoke to undergraduates of the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies program at the USC Marshall School of Business.

The response from the USC undergrads was positive. Professor Harrer commented, "Greg spoke to our entrepreneur students for over an hour. We had an opportunity to debrief after his visit and he made a big impact on the entire class. Greg shared his journey in a very effective way and left many 'nuggets' for them to learn from. His passion for making a difference with students really shows." As a former student of USC's entrepreneur program, the opportunity to speak to the students was also impactful for Mr. Michaels. The successful entrepreneur and CEO stated, "It was an honor to speak to the students. They were interested in hearing about my journey as an entrepreneur and had very insightful questions. The class was very sharp and engaged during my visit. Clearly, there is a lot of talent in that group, and Professor Harrer is doing an amazing job with them. I hope this experience will help them on their journeys. These future entrepreneurs will definitely make USC proud."

Mr. Michaels is a firm believer in the importance for CEOs and leaders of successful companies taking the time to give back to their communities by providing guidance, inspiration, and mentoring to the nation's next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. The Monkey Island LNG CEO makes a point to speak to both college and high school students as often as he can. Earlier this year in March, Mr. Michaels and the company's President of Engineering & Construction, Scott Ray, participated in a Mentor panel discussion at Spring Woods High School in Houston, TX, near Mr. Michaels' Monkey Island LNG corporate office. The panelists came from humble, even broken, backgrounds and have risen from challenging odds to achieve success. They spoke to a group of 550 seniors and used their struggles to relate to and encourage students to pursue their dreams and never give up. Scott Ray said, "Mentoring at the high school level can be meaningful and highly impactful when speaking to a broad group like an entire senior class. Mentoring has been proven to lower dropout indicators and increase higher achievement. When mentoring, I try to create one-on-one supportive relationships with students and teachers to encourage them and let them know I care."

A successful lifelong entrepreneur, Greg Michaels has bought, sold, and started over two dozen companies in the areas of Energy, Telecommunications, and Real Estate Development. He is the founder and CEO of a 24-year Southern California utility company, Southern California Telephone Co., and in 2014 he founded Monkey Island LNG, a company designed to help fulfill the global demand for clean burning energy via LNG. The company is developing a $6.7 billion U.S. LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which will support over twenty-four thousand jobs across the U.S. and bring billions of dollars back to the U.S. economy once operational. Mr. Michaels' leadership and vision have led to many award nominations, both domestically and internationally, and he speaks on LNG issues around the world. In addition to business success, he is a 2 time national tennis champion and enjoys giving back to the communities he works and lives in.

About Monkey Island LNG:

Originally established by Southern California Telephone Company, SCT&E LNG, INC. dba Monkey Island LNG is a Nevada corporation and developer of an LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Monkey Island LNG project is currently modeled as an LNG tolling facility utilizing cryogenic technologies to liquefy natural gas for export globally. The Monkey Island LNG plan is to liquefy approximately 2.1 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas to create approximately 15.75 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG at its future facilities on Monkey Island.

About Southern California Telephone Company:

Southern California Telephone Company (SCTC) is a successful, privately-owned United States Public Utility Company that has been providing innovative telecom solutions to its clients since 1994. Originally established as Wholesale Airtime, Inc. by CEO Greg Michaels, SCTC provides residential, commercial and enterprise premium-based telecom and data services nationwide. SCTC is a multi-resource telecom company providing traditional telecom services in addition to state of the art IP telecom and data services. In addition to maintaining redundant networks on both coasts of the United States, the company is the developer, owner and operator of one of the largest fixed wireless networks in the United States. SCTC has multiple locations, with its corporate office headquartered in Temecula, California.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that include expected earnings, future growth, and financial performance, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "forecast," "plan," "believe," "optimistic," "intend," "will," and similar terms. Although SCT&E LNG, Inc. dba Monkey Island LNG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the oil, gas, and LNG industries, weather conditions, competition and developments in oil, gas, and LNG markets beyond the Company's control, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the oil, gas, and LNG markets, changes in government regulations of markets and of environmental emissions, the condition of capital markets generally, securitization of sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its plan of operation, the Company's ability to access capital markets, management resources, and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business, unanticipated facilities outages, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify or successfully implement acquisitions (including receipt of third party consents and regulatory approvals), failure to acquire or transact on offtake agreements, and other risk factors related to the liquefied natural gas and related and connected business. All forward-looking statements attributable to Monkey Island LNG or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Monkey Island LNG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The foregoing factors could cause Monkey Island LNG's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release and should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Monkey Island LNG's future results.

Contact:

