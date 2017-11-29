VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - November 29, 2017) - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (FRANKFURT: DPD2) (the "Company") announced today the first in-human Research Study using the i/Blue Imaging System is open for enrollment and recruitment has begun at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The primary purpose of the study entitled Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging for Bladder Cancer Detection, is to determine the minimal dwell time needed for adequate detection of cancerous cells using protoporphyrin IX (PpIX) near infrared fluorescence (NIRF). Based on previous bench-testing, Imagin anticipates the study will prove that surgeons will be able to "see" the cancerous cells in less than 15 minutes vs. the full hour required by current systems. The study will also evaluate, the patented Simultaneous Acquisition of Differing Images, which will blend the white light and fluorescing images into one, enabling the surgeon, in one step, to identify the precise location of the of the cancerous cells within the bladder.

It is expected that individuals who participate in this 10-subject study will be recruited principally from the pool of current bladder cancer patients at the Medical Center who meet specific criteria: men and women 18 years or older of any racial or ethnic origin, who are scheduled for a transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) in the operating room resulting from either a new diagnosis of a potentially malignant bladder mass, or a recurrent tumor.

Dr. Edward Messing, Chair of Urology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, is the principal investigator of the study, which is registered on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website www.clinicaltrials.gov. It is anticipated the first procedure will be completed within one month, and all ten procedures within four months. The study will be open for an additional nine months for subject follow-up.

"We're very excited," said Imagin's President and CEO, Jim Hutchens. "This is a major step toward improving bladder cancer detection for those whose lives are affected by this disease."

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

