Award-winning Scottish whisky producer creates direct connections with consumers via Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap tags and CNECT cloud platform

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today announced Kilchoman Distillery Co. ("Kilchoman"), as a new customer in the wine and spirits market. An award-winning producer of single-malt whisky and the first distillery to be established on the Scottish island of Islay in more than 124 years, Kilchoman will use Thinfilm's NFC solutions to engage with and educate consumers, communicate its distinct brand story, and accelerate business growth.

Founded in 2005, Kilchoman has used its 'from barley to bottle' message and unique business model to build the authenticity of its brand and grow a loyal base of whisky enthusiasts. Its popular 'Kilchoman Club' offers information, education, product discounts, merchandise, and exclusive access to new releases of Kilchoman whisky.

The company is now looking to enhance engagement with its consumers using Thinfilm's NFC solutions. 'Smart' hangtags featuring NFC SpeedTap technology will be integrated with bottles of its two flagship whiskies - Machir Bay (IWSC 2016 Best Islay Single-Malt) and Sanaig (IWSC 2016 Best Single-Malt Scotch Whisky Non-Age Statement). Initially deployed in the distillery's larger European markets, SpeedTap tags will allow Kilchoman to initiate one-to-one consumer engagement experiences on-premise, in-store, and at-home all through the simple tap of a smartphone. Kilchoman will also use Thinfilm's CNECT platform to manage the delivery of digital content and enhance its overall effectiveness. The cloud-based software system fully integrates with the NFC tags, enabling Kilchoman to monitor real-time tapping activity, analyze campaign effectiveness, and dynamically adjust consumer experiences via a customized CNECT portal.

"We fully recognize the importance of connecting directly with our customers and providing experiences that are informative, educational and interesting," said Anthony Wills, Founder and Managing Director of Kilchoman Distillery. "Thinfilm's NFC solution is an ideal way to deliver this content in a seamless and simple format. We believe it will help Kilchoman strengthen existing relationships and establish many new ones."

"Kilchoman's unique approach is an integral component of the company's brand and has generated a significant following among whisky enthusiasts around the globe," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "We are excited they chose our NFC solution to enhance those connections with customers and fuel additional business growth."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Kilchoman Distillery Co.

Established in 2005, Kilchoman (pronounced Kil-ho-man) is one of the smallest distilleries in Scotland. Based on a farm on the rugged west coast of Islay, Kilchoman was the first distillery to be built on the island for over 124 years. Kilchoman displays all that is great about the grass-roots traditions of Scotch whisky distilling and truly is Islay's farm distillery from barley to bottle.

Kilchoman produces its 100% Islay single-malt from barley that is grown in fields surrounding the distillery and completes every stage of the whisky-making process at the distillery, including traditional floor malting. Kilchoman is the only distillery in Scotland to do this.

