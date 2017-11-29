As from December 1, 2017, subscription rights issued by Cantargia AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 13, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: CANTA TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010600114 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146700 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from December 1, 2017, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Cantargia AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: CANTA BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010600122 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146701 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission.



For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.