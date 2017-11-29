Regulatory Compliance and Risk Mitigation Against Data Breaches are Key Drivers



PALO ALTO, Calif., 2017-11-29 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellion, Inc., the leading platform that enables organizations to securely share sensitive information with the outside world while maintaining the controls and visibility needed to demonstrate compliance, today announced a new partner program.



The program's aim is to identify and collaborate with leading resellers and independent software vendors (ISVs) that are closely aligned with Accellion's focus on protecting sensitive information to minimize risk and demonstrate compliance.



Accellion recognizes the tremendous value partners provide in connecting organizations to technology solutions that best meet their needs. When the solution addresses an enterprise-wide challenge like securing sensitive information or demonstrating compliance with regulations like GDPR, that value is enhanced.



"Accellion sees a new reality for enterprises, namely more data, more risk, and more oversight," commented Laureen Smith, Vice President, Worldwide Business Development for Accellion. "With kiteworks, we have a unique opportunity to support partners in helping their customers protect their most valuable digital assets. We look forward to developing long-term, growth-oriented relationships with partners who share this vision."



Accellion is currently developing a robust network of partners that are focused on security, particularly in highly regulated industries like healthcare, financial services and government. For partners who share Accellion's commitment to enhancing an organization's security and compliance posture, Accellion offers an innovative margin program that exceeds industry norms and market development funds (MDFs).



"We view partners as a crucial extension of our sales efforts, particularly in Europe and the Middle East," said Harry Zorn, Vice President of EMEA Sales for Accellion. "By expanding our existing partner network, we are able to extend our reach into new markets and help more customers send sensitive information securely. We look forward to working with additional partners to identify new business opportunities and accelerate our revenue growth."



Accellion is already forging strong relationships with partners who have a successful track record of addressing complex cybersecurity challenges for their customers. With cyber attacks increasing in frequency and severity, followed by tightening regulations and rising fines for compliance violations, organizations will continue to look to their partners for a solution.



Accellion will be announcing subsequent partnerships in the coming months.



To learn more about Accellion, please email partners@accellion.com or visit: www.accellion.com/partners.



Accellion, Inc. enables enterprise organizations to securely connect all their content to the people and systems that are part of their critical business processes, regardless of the applications that create that content or where it is stored, while maintaining the controls and visibility needed to demonstrate compliance. Accellion's solutions have been used by more than 25 million users and over 3,000 of the world's leading corporations and government agencies including NYC Health + Hospitals; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Cargill; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion's Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn.



