sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,49 Euro		+0,001
+0,20 %
WKN: A2DQBZ ISIN: CA59138Q8222 Ticker-Symbol: M3RA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METANOR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METANOR RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,487
0,515
14:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METANOR RESOURCES INC
METANOR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METANOR RESOURCES INC0,49+0,20 %