QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) is proud to announce the execution of 9 new distribution agreements, over the last twelve months, with its independent subsidiaries PWT™, a leading provider in specialty chemicals for membrane filtration, and Piedmont, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets.

Since last year, PWT™ and Piedmont have added a total of nine (9) new distributors to their international distribution network, coming from India, Iraq, Italy, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, United States (2) and Vietnam.

The 4th edition of the PWT™/Piedmont Distributor Symposium, which took place at the end of October in the city of Groningen, Netherlands, was an important catalyst to finalize the execution of new distribution agreements. More than 50 participants representing distributors coming from 17 different strategic territories were in attendance. The Corporation had the opportunity to meet with these new distributors, continue to develop existing business relationships, launch new products, and receive feedback on market trends and product performance. Following this event, the Corporation has clearly observed a strong interest in the new Piedmont line of cartridge filter housings, which should start to generate sales in the current fiscal year. In addition, greater synergy between PWT™ and Piedmont's distributors could be felt as well as an interest in promoting both product lines emerged from this event. "This distribution network is essential for the growth of H2O Innovation. It allows us to quickly and efficiently introduce new products to the market and thus maximizes our return on investment", said Frederic Dugre, President and CEO of H2O Innovation.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

