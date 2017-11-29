TORONTO, ONTARIO and SPARKS, MARYLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- General Motors' Maven personal mobility initiative has chosen Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) to provide maintenance and accident services for Maven's fast-growing car-sharing fleet across the United States. Element will help Maven reduce vehicle costs and downtime, ensuring that vehicles are available for car-sharing as requested by Maven members.

Launched in January 2016, Maven has evolved into one of the fastest-growing mobility brands in North America. Maven is a personal mobility app that provides hassle-free, on-demand vehicle access for travel, work and everyday life. With offerings in 17 cities across North America, Maven members have covered more than 125 million miles to date.

Element will help keep Maven vehicles ready and on the road through its managed maintenance services. If a vehicle needs repairs or preventive maintenance, drivers or Maven employees can visit one of the 37,000+ authorized national and independent vehicle maintenance service providers in the Element fleet maintenance and repair network. Element helps ensure quality maintenance and repairs by analyzing work estimates, recommending the best repair facilities and negotiating prices on repairs.

Element also provides Maven accident services, from the first notice of loss to getting the vehicle back on the road.

"Maven's growth as a dynamic mobility platform has been remarkable over the two years since we launched. Element is helping Maven ensure our members can be there for the moments that matter by ensuring our vehicles are well maintained," said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. "Element is one of the world's leading fleet managing companies, and this experience makes them an ideal partner to support our customers as we continue to grow."

"Our analytics-driven services and hands-on fleet management strategies are designed to keep all fleets on the road, but are especially critical for the Maven brand as they work to bring cost-effective car-sharing to more cities," said Kristi Webb, president and CEO of Element Fleet Management, North America. "Personal mobility and car sharing are changing the way people and businesses engage with their communities and serve customers - and this demands that we adapt core fleet managing practices to a changing world. We are extremely pleased to work with Maven to make this happen."

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the world's leading fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element's suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

