The Welsh Government, together with a number of local organizations, is calling for the U.K. Government to renew its support for solar and onshore wind development. In addition to reducing costs, it says these industries will help it survive a post-Brexit world.

In a public statement, the Welsh Government and a number of energy and environmental organizations, including The National Trust, Renewable UK and Sirius Renewable Energy, underlined the crucial importance of solar and onshore wind. They are calling for a change to the U.K. Government's current, dismissive, attitude to the technologies.

They want to see a policy framework, which supports development of the most affordable renewable technologies, with solar and onshore wind again allowed to compete in the Contract for Difference mechanism.

"We believe that lowest cost technologies, such as onshore wind and solar, present the best opportunities to manage the costs of generation to energy bills. They also offer Welsh businesses and our rural economy the opportunity to be more resilient and self sufficient in a future outside of the EU," read the statement.

It goes on to say that while over £9 billion has been invested in renewables, which served to both support a high uptake of related technologies, and drive prices down, the Conservative Government's 2015 decision to so suddenly and drastically ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...