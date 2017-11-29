

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The latest intercontinental ballistic missile that North Korea test fired has the potential to reach 'any part of the continental United States,' but it would be incapable of carrying a nuclear warhead to this long distance, according to a missile defense expert.



North Korea's State television claimed that the Hwasong-15 missile, tipped with super-large heavy warhead, was successfully launched at around 3 a.m. local time on Wednesday, bringing its No. 1 foe under striking range.



State news agency KCNA quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying that with this, Pyongyang has achieved full nuclear statehood, bringing it on par with the United States.



This is North Korea's third ICBM test this year.



US President Donald Trump said his administration 'will take care of it'. 'It is a situation we will handle,' he told reporters.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on the international community to send a unified message to North Korea by imposing additional sanctions, and take measures to enhance maritime security, including the right to interdict maritime traffic transporting goods to and from the reclusive Communist country.



Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning said in a statement that the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America or U.S. territories and allies. 'We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation.'



The ICBM was launched from Sain Ni, north of Pyongyang, and traveled east about 960 kilometers before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.



It flew for about 54 minutes, and reached a maximum altitude of 4,500 km, reports said.



If these numbers are correct, then if flown on a standard trajectory rather than this lofted trajectory, this missile would have a range of more than 13,000 kilometers (8,100 miles), according to David Wright, physicist and co-director of the UCS Global Security Program.



This is significantly longer than North Korea's previous long range tests, which flew on lofted trajectories for 37 minutes (July 4) and 47 minutes (July 28).



Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C., and in fact any part of the continental United States, Wright said.



'We do not know how heavy a payload this missile carried, but given the increase in range it seems likely that it carried a very light mock warhead. That means it would be incapable of carrying a nuclear warhead to this long distance, since such a warhead would be much heavier,' said Wright, who is an expert on the technical aspects of arms control, particularly those related to missile defense systems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX