Tobii Signs Integration Customer in Health Care Sector

Tobii has signed a collaboration and supply agreement with RightEye LLC, a US company that offers patient care and vision performance solutions using eye tracking. Studying eye movements reveals indications of conditions such as concussion, autism and Parkinson's disease.

RightEye is a health technology company focused on the development and delivery of eye-tracking tests and therapies. The company's vision tests and vision training games aid in the detection and treatment of concussion, brain damage and other conditions affecting learning and living that may be revealed by observing attention and eye movements. Tobii provides eye-tracking systems for RightEye, which develops the complete solution using its proprietary cloud-based software.

"We are seeing growing demand for eye tracking in diagnostics and other medical applications where the technology offers clear benefits," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii. "RightEye has produced innovative and easy-to-use solutions for identifying both temporary injuries and other conditions that affect cognitive abilities, physical performance and quality of life. This represents an exciting market with good potential for development."

Tobii has a strong foothold in eye-tracking solutions for research as well as in eye-controlled assistive communication solutions. With leading eye-tracking technology for integration, Tobii also enables companies in a broad spectrum of industries to include eye tracking in their solutions. RightEye is joining current integration customers, including computer manufacturers such as Dell and Acer, smartphone manufacturer Huawei, and companies in the medical technology industry. RightEye's operations are based in the U.S., and customers include opticians, customers in the hospital care sector and professional sports teams. Tobii's deliveries will be paced by RightEye's sales, beginning 2018.

"By partnering with Tobii, we're able to fully leverage the power of their eye-tracking technology with our cloud-based platform to bring entirely new tools for tests and therapies to doctors, patients and athletes," said Adam Gross, RightEye CEO and co-founder. "We are incredibly excited because we see the positive difference we can make in people's lives, and we are just getting started."

RightEye will showcase the new solution at CES in Las Vegas Jan. 9-12, 2018, in booth #43037 in the Health & Wellness Marketplace in Sands Halls A-D.

