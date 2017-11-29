Shikun & Binui Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter & First Nine Months of 2017

- 9M 2017 Revenues Totaled ~NIS 5.3b Compared With ~NIS 3.7b For 9M 2016; Net Profit for 9M 2017 Totaled NIS 142m -
PR Newswire
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 29, 2017
AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2017.
CONSTRUCTION
Solel Boneh
- Won engineering contracts from Israel's Ministry of Defense totaling ~NIS 640 million
- Executed approximately NIS 2.8 million of projects in the first 9 months of the year
- After the report date, the Company signed an agreement to acquire Menora, a private company that designs, builds and maintains lighting systems, train barrier systems, traffic light systems, electrical systems and more, and employs 235 workers. The deal is contingent upon the fulfillment of certain terms and is not expected to have a material effect on the Company's financial results. The acquisition is in line with Shikun & Binui's strategy to expand its construction-related services and offerings and will be complementary and synergistic to the full range of the Company's activities in Israel and throughout the world.
- Revenues for the first nine months of 2017 totaled ~NIS 2.8 billion. Mega projects in process: Gilboa Pumped Storage, Ashalim Thermo Solar, Tel Aviv Light Rail (Western Section), Government Campus Generi 2 in Jerusalem and others.
SBA/SBI
- Won and began executing a variety of new projects including:
- Projects that were in the backlog: Projects totaling $60m. Project in Ivory Coast of $60m and a project in Mozambique totaling $10m
- Projects that has not yet in the backlog: Airport in Uganda totaling $300m, project in Ethiopia totaling $120m and a project in Tanzania totaling $50m
- Nigeria:
- Revenues from Nigerian projects for the first nine months of 2017 totaled ~US$ 125 million. Collections for the first nine months totaled ~US$ 101 million.
- As a result of Nigeria's central bank's policy change, the company was able to purchase a significant amount of USD at the NIFEX exchange rate.
Development of the Company's Backlog (in NIS millions)
- The backlog as of September 30, 2017 does not include additional construction projects totaling ~NIS 2.6 billion that the Company's Concessions, Renewable Energy, Real Estate and Infrastructure segments won in Israel and in international markets up to or after the report date.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Sales
- During the first nine months of 2017, the Company sold ~1,193 apartments (100% share) totaling ~NIS 767 million, including ~767 units in Europe and ~426 units in Israel.
- In Europe, most of the sales were in Poland, where ~365 units were sold; in the Czech Republic, ~144 units were sold; in Romania, ~145 units were sold, and ~113 units were sold in Serbia.
- In Israel, the Company began planning for the building of 657 apartments and commercial space in Or Yam neighborhood in Or Akiva. In addition, marketing was initiated for new projects in Givat Shmuel, Ashkelon, Kfar Yona and Harish, and building began for projects in Rishon Letzion and Givat Shmuel.
Land in Israel
- The Company signed an agreement to sell its rights in land in North Tel Aviv. The Company is expected to record a profit of ~NIS 89 million from the transaction before tax.
- Progress with the plan for the Old Tel Aviv Bus Station: the plan was approved for filing. Under the framework of the plan1, tens of new residential towers will be built with a combined total of 1,160 housing units, commercial space, a dance center and an international food court.
1 100%, including partner share (correct as of 31.12.2016)
Following is additional data regarding the Company's sale of apartments (signed contracts) during the first nine months of 2017:
Apartment
Consolidated
Companies
Sales (NIS millions)
766
650
-
Number of apartment sale contracts signed
426
365
-
Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands)
1,799
1,781
-
Sales (NIS millions)
377
212
56
Number of apartment sale contracts signed
767
495
81
Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands)
492
429
693
Note: recognition of revenues from apartment sales occurs at the time of delivery to the customer, not at the time of sale
Following is data regarding the Company's delivery of apartments to customers during the first nine months of 2017:
Consolidated
Companies
Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions)
1,242
-
Number of units delivered
762
-
Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands)
1,630
-
Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions)
90
35
Number of units delivered
265
59
Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands)
338
597
PROJECTS AND INCOME GENERATING ASSETS (IGA)
Realizing Value, continued expansion of O&M activities and freeing cash for use in new projects
- The Company has entered into the process of selling 45% of its rights in the Carmel Tunnels project and 40% of its rights in the North Roads project. Purchase offers have been received from a group of limited investors (including institutional investors), and the Company intends to serve as the General Partner. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company expects to recognize a profit of NIS 250-300 million and cash flow of ~NIS 580 million.
New Concessions projects in Israel (to be executed by Solel Bonei):
- Regional government campus in Nazareth: total project value - ~NIS 400 million
- Courthouse in Hadera: total project value - ~NIS 150 million
Advances in the portfolio of existing Energy projects:
- Financial closing of Ashalim Project of 120MW Photo Voltari PV
- Received a license to convert the Etgal power plant to natural gas and to expand its generation capacity from 26MW to 186MW
- Won the Israel Electric Company tender for a 64MW Photo-Voltaic (PV) project
About the Shikun & Binui Group
The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; 6) concessions; and 7) water. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.
This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter - "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.
It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers. An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at
September 30
September 30
December 31
2017
2016
2016
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,716,625
2,077,297
2,993,490
Bank deposits
503,706
186,336
290,154
Short-term loans and investments
73,513
152,489
92,028
Short-term loans to investee companies
11,969
27,861
349
Trade receivables - accrued income
2,585,956
2,543,666
2,060,621
Inventory of buildings held for sale
2,296,021
2,602,757
2,468,749
Receivables and debit balances
481,375
461,717
501,090
Other investments, including derivatives
146,088
11,037
93,138
Current tax assets
77,630
45,100
37,217
Inventory
186,572
194,439
225,461
Assets classified as held for sale
116,776
521,998
518,106
Total current assets
8,196,231
8,824,697
9,280,403
Receivables in respect of concession arrangements
921,586
1,163,604
822,103
Non-current inventory of land (freehold)
815,904
844,245
789,294
Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)
330,349
339,446
338,941
Investment property, net
1,021,194
854,954
924,557
Land rights
13,129
15,305
13,021
Receivables, loans and deposits
526,622
414,043
386,252
Investments in equity-accounted investees
645,224
607,565
640,993
Loans to investee companies
565,362
413,058
562,767
Deferred tax assets
134,396
100,684
135,600
Property, plant and equipment, net
909,429
1,063,525
1,041,533
Intangible assets, net
198,769
260,427
242,586
Total non-current assets
6,081,964
6,076,856
5,897,647
Total assets
14,278,195
14,901,553
15,178,050
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at (cont'd)
September 30
September 30
December 31
2017
2016
2016
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Liabilities
Short-term credit from banks and others
1,187,957
1,086,572
1,045,048
Subcontractors and trade payables
1,401,900
1,451,091
1,280,799
Short-term employee benefits
128,344
107,720
135,529
Payables and credit balances including derivatives
560,454
722,811
690,275
Current tax liabilities
94,189
126,905
122,889
Provisions
279,160
294,381
310,003
Payables - customer work orders
1,478,620
1,246,536
1,751,025
Advances received from customers
1,167,227
1,648,280
1,443,812
Dividend payable
7,764
-
16,940
Liabilities classified as held for sale
-
206,893
415,676
Total current liabilities
6,305,615
6,891,189
7,211,996
Liabilities to banks and others
2,433,375
2,606,142
2,262,410
Debentures
3,394,548
3,307,795
3,314,628
Employee benefits
49,788
54,287
54,056
Deferred tax liabilities
87,244
53,299
123,849
Provisions
106,522
150,535
109,530
Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment
and deferred credit balance in investee companies
26,653
27,647
30,440
Total non-current liabilities
6,098,130
6,199,705
5,894,913
Total liabilities
12,403,745
13,090,894
13,106,909
Equity
Total equity attributable to owners
of the Company
1,688,278
1,637,315
1,892,058
Non-controlling interests
186,172
173,344
179,083
Total equity
1,874,450
1,810,659
2,071,141
Total liabilities and equity
14,278,195
14,901,553
15,178,050
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income
For the
For the nine-month period ended
For the three-month period ended
year ended
September 30
September 30
September 30
September 30
December 31
2017
2016
2017
2016
2016
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues from work
performed and sales
5,272,248
3,673,402
1,786,828
1,489,490
5,378,963
Cost of work performed
and sales
(4,756,828)
(3,172,016)
(1,628,649)
(1,264,847)
(4,541,744)
Gross profit
515,420
501,386
158,179
224,643
837,219
Gain on sale of
investment property
640
49,654
-
2,988
70,543
Selling and marketing expenses
(28,599)
(22,386)
(9,311)
(8,117)
(32,318)
Administrative and general
expenses
(277,119)
(262,576)
(90,382)
(95,798)
(366,479)
Share of profits
of equity accounted
investees (net of tax)
20,440
54,790
3,809
33,366
81,172
Other operating income
99,864
217,817
15,731
72,656
451,797
Other operating expenses
(41,629)
(9,974)
(7,906)
(5,389)
(41,762)
Operating profit
289,017
528,711
70,120
224,349
1,000,172
Financing income
153,554
133,785
70,858
54,115
182,715
Financing expenses
(291,761)
(400,475)
(100,454)
(115,726)
(566,483)
Net financing expenses
(138,207)
(266,690)
(29,596)
(61,611)
(383,768)
Profit before taxes
on income
150,810
262,021
40,524
162,738
616,404
Taxes on income
(9,250)
(59,481)
21,779
(21,455)
(136,455)
Profit for the period
141,560
202,540
62,303
141,283
479,949
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
106,972
184,558
51,911
128,542
445,771
Non-controlling interests
34,588
17,982
10,392
12,741
34,178
141,560
202,540
62,303
141,283
479,949
Basic earnings per
share (in NIS)
0.27
0.46
0.13
0.32
1.12
Diluted earnings per
share (in NIS)
0.27
0.46
0.13
0.32
1.12
Consolidated Financial Statements
Operating Segments
For the nine month period ended September 30, 2017 (unaudited)
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
and
and
Real estate
Real estate
construction
construction
development
development
Renewable
(international)
(Israel)
(Israel)
(international)
Concessions
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
NIS thousands
Total external revenues
1,345,643
2,539,870
1,345,738
181,494
135,530
29,045
30,202
(335,274)
5,272,248
Inter-segment revenues
-
229,394
57
-
-
-
-
(229,451)
-
Total revenues
1,345,643
2,769,264
1,345,795
181,494
135,530
29,045
30,202
(564,725)
5,272,248
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
62,345
79,645
129,933
(726)
107,864
(4,766)
(63,208)
(160,277)
150,810
For the nine month period ended September 30, 2016 (unaudited)
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
and
and
Real estate
Real estate
construction
construction
development
development
Renewable
(international)
(Israel)
(Israel)
(international)
Concessions
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
NIS thousands
Total external revenues
1,053,848
1,785,277
692,841
83,233
266,042
36,156
29,910
(273,905)
3,673,402
Inter-segment revenues
97,501
296,339
57
-
-
-
-
(393,897)
-
Total revenues
1,151,349
2,081,616
692,898
83,233
266,042
36,156
29,910
(667,802)
3,673,402
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
70,608
75,324
144,960
(14,963)
177,311
21,912
(29,187)
(183,944)
262,021
Consolidated Financial Statements
Operating Segments (cont'd)
For the three month period ended September 30, 2017 (unaudited)
Infrastructures
and
construction
(international)
Infrastructures
and
construction
(Israel)
Real estate
development
(Israel)
Real estate
development
(international)
Concessions
Renewable
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
NIS thousands
Total external revenues
369,825
810,982
609,029
75,300
29,881
10,208
6,241
(124,638)
1,786,828
Inter-segment revenues
-
70,839
19
-
-
-
-
(70,858)
-
Total revenues
369,825
881,821
609,048
75,300
29,881
10,208
6,241
(195,496)
1,786,828
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
(3,654)
29,337
51,322
3,525
29,655
(1,476)
(12,359)
(55,826)
40,524
For the three month period ended September 30, 2016 (unaudited)
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
and
and
Real estate
Real estate
construction
construction
development
development
Renewable
(international)
(Israel)
(Israel)
(international)
Concessions
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
NIS thousands
Total external revenues
387,075
668,493
362,288
32,309
132,219
9,597
7,922
(110,413)
1,489,490
Inter-segment revenues
45,374
136,989
19
-
-
-
-
(182,382)
-
Total revenues
432,449
805,482
362,307
32,309
132,219
9,597
7,922
(292,795)
1,489,490
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
76,530
34,279
73,162
(5,392)
41,776
18,489
(15,443)
(60,663)
162,738
Consolidated Financial Statements
Operating Segments (cont'd)
For the year ended December 31, 2016 (audited)
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
and
and
construction
construction
development
development
Renewable
(international)
(Israel)
(Israel)
(international)
Concessions
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
NIS thousands
Total external revenues
1,489,712
2,324,394
1,278,810
146,254
427,383
44,679
40,259
(372,528)
5,378,963
Inter-segment revenues
142,574
444,259
76
-
-
-
-
(586,909)
-
Total revenues
1,632,286
2,768,653
1,278,886
146,254
427,383
44,679
40,259
(959,437)
5,378,963
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
157,330
82,607
297,152
(2,131)
355,193
22,192
(46,712)
(249,227)
616,404
IR Contacts:
Company
External IR
Inbal Uliansky
Ehud Helft
+972 (3) 6301058
GK Investor Relations
inbal_u@shikunbinui.com
+1 617 418 3096
shikunbinui@gkir.com