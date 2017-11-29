Shikun & Binui Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter & First Nine Months of 2017

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2017.

CONSTRUCTION

Solel Boneh

Won engineering contracts from Israel's Ministry of Defense totaling ~NIS 640 million

Ministry of Defense totaling Executed approximately NIS 2.8 million of projects in the first 9 months of the year

of projects in the first 9 months of the year After the report date, the Company signed an agreement to acquire Menora, a private company that designs, builds and maintains lighting systems, train barrier systems, traffic light systems, electrical systems and more, and employs 235 workers. The deal is contingent upon the fulfillment of certain terms and is not expected to have a material effect on the Company's financial results. The acquisition is in line with Shikun & Binui's strategy to expand its construction-related services and offerings and will be complementary and synergistic to the full range of the Company's activities in Israel and throughout the world.

and throughout the world. Revenues for the first nine months of 2017 totaled ~NIS 2.8 billion . Mega projects in process: Gilboa Pumped Storage, Ashalim Thermo Solar, Tel Aviv Light Rail (Western Section), Government Campus Generi 2 in Jerusalem and others.

SBA/SBI

Won and began executing a variety of new projects including:

Projects that were in the backlog: Projects totaling $60m . Project in Ivory Coast of $60m and a project in Mozambique totaling $10m



Projects that has not yet in the backlog: Airport in Uganda totaling $300m , project in Ethiopia totaling $120m and a project in Tanzania totaling $50m

Nigeria :

Revenues from Nigerian projects for the first nine months of 2017 totaled ~US$ 125 million . Collections for the first nine months totaled ~US$ 101 million .

As a result of Nigeria's central bank's policy change, the company was able to purchase a significant amount of USD at the NIFEX exchange rate.

Development of the Company's Backlog (in NIS millions)

The backlog as of September 30, 2017 does not include additional construction projects totaling ~NIS 2.6 billion that the Company's Concessions, Renewable Energy, Real Estate and Infrastructure segments won in Israel and in international markets up to or after the report date.

REAL ESTATE

Apartment Sales

During the first nine months of 2017, the Company sold ~1,193 apartments (100% share) totaling ~NIS 767 million , including ~767 units in Europe and ~426 units in Israel .

, including ~767 units in and ~426 units in . In Europe , most of the sales were in Poland , where ~365 units were sold; in the Czech Republic , ~144 units were sold; in Romania , ~145 units were sold, and ~113 units were sold in Serbia.

most of the sales were in , where ~365 units were sold; in the , ~144 units were sold; in , ~145 units were sold, and ~113 units were sold in Serbia. In Israel , the Company began planning for the building of 657 apartments and commercial space in Or Yam neighborhood in Or Akiva. In addition, marketing was initiated for new projects in Givat Shmuel, Ashkelon , Kfar Yona and Harish, and building began for projects in Rishon Letzion and Givat Shmuel.

Land in Israel

The Company signed an agreement to sell its rights in land in North Tel Aviv . The Company is expected to record a profit of ~NIS 89 million from the transaction before tax.

The Company is expected to record a profit of from the transaction before tax. Progress with the plan for the Old Tel Aviv Bus Station: the plan was approved for filing. Under the framework of the plan1, tens of new residential towers will be built with a combined total of 1,160 housing units, commercial space, a dance center and an international food court.

1 100%, including partner share (correct as of 31.12.2016)

Following is additional data regarding the Company's sale of apartments (signed contracts) during the first nine months of 2017:



Apartment

Units Under

Company

Management

Including

Partner Share Consolidated

Companies Companies

Under Joint

Control

Israel





Sales (NIS millions) 766 650 - Number of apartment sale contracts signed 426 365 - Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 1,799 1,781 -

Europe





Sales (NIS millions) 377 212 56 Number of apartment sale contracts signed 767 495 81 Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 492 429 693

Note: recognition of revenues from apartment sales occurs at the time of delivery to the customer, not at the time of sale

Following is data regarding the Company's delivery of apartments to customers during the first nine months of 2017:



Consolidated

Companies Companies

Under Joint

Control

Israel



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 1,242 - Number of units delivered 762 - Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 1,630 -

Europe



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 90 35 Number of units delivered 265 59 Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 338 597

PROJECTS AND INCOME GENERATING ASSETS (IGA)

Realizing Value, continued expansion of O&M activities and freeing cash for use in new projects

The Company has entered into the process of selling 45% of its rights in the Carmel Tunnels project and 40% of its rights in the North Roads project. Purchase offers have been received from a group of limited investors (including institutional investors), and the Company intends to serve as the General Partner. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company expects to recognize a profit of NIS 250-300 million and cash flow of ~NIS 580 million .

New Concessions projects in Israel (to be executed by Solel Bonei):

Regional government campus in Nazareth : total project value - ~NIS 400 million

: total project value - Courthouse in Hadera: total project value - ~NIS 150 million

Advances in the portfolio of existing Energy projects:

Financial closing of Ashalim Project of 120MW Photo Voltari PV

Received a license to convert the Etgal power plant to natural gas and to expand its generation capacity from 26MW to 186MW

Won the Israel Electric Company tender for a 64MW Photo-Voltaic (PV) project

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; 6) concessions; and 7) water. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter - "the Company") full report. The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated. This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968). The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments. Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control. The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations. The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation. The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers. An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk. One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements













Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at























September 30 September 30 December 31



2017 2016 2016



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

1,716,625 2,077,297 2,993,490 Bank deposits

503,706 186,336 290,154 Short-term loans and investments

73,513 152,489 92,028 Short-term loans to investee companies

11,969 27,861 349 Trade receivables - accrued income

2,585,956 2,543,666 2,060,621 Inventory of buildings held for sale

2,296,021 2,602,757 2,468,749 Receivables and debit balances

481,375 461,717 501,090 Other investments, including derivatives

146,088 11,037 93,138 Current tax assets

77,630 45,100 37,217 Inventory

186,572 194,439 225,461 Assets classified as held for sale

116,776 521,998 518,106 Total current assets

8,196,231 8,824,697 9,280,403









Receivables in respect of concession arrangements

921,586 1,163,604 822,103 Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

815,904 844,245 789,294 Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

330,349 339,446 338,941 Investment property, net

1,021,194 854,954 924,557 Land rights

13,129 15,305 13,021 Receivables, loans and deposits

526,622 414,043 386,252 Investments in equity-accounted investees

645,224 607,565 640,993 Loans to investee companies

565,362 413,058 562,767 Deferred tax assets

134,396 100,684 135,600 Property, plant and equipment, net

909,429 1,063,525 1,041,533 Intangible assets, net

198,769 260,427 242,586 Total non-current assets

6,081,964 6,076,856 5,897,647









Total assets

14,278,195 14,901,553 15,178,050

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at (cont'd)























September 30 September 30 December 31



2017 2016 2016



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Liabilities







Short-term credit from banks and others

1,187,957 1,086,572 1,045,048 Subcontractors and trade payables

1,401,900 1,451,091 1,280,799 Short-term employee benefits

128,344 107,720 135,529 Payables and credit balances including derivatives

560,454 722,811 690,275 Current tax liabilities

94,189 126,905 122,889 Provisions

279,160 294,381 310,003 Payables - customer work orders

1,478,620 1,246,536 1,751,025 Advances received from customers

1,167,227 1,648,280 1,443,812 Dividend payable

7,764 - 16,940 Liabilities classified as held for sale

- 206,893 415,676 Total current liabilities

6,305,615 6,891,189 7,211,996









Liabilities to banks and others

2,433,375 2,606,142 2,262,410 Debentures

3,394,548 3,307,795 3,314,628 Employee benefits

49,788 54,287 54,056 Deferred tax liabilities

87,244 53,299 123,849 Provisions

106,522 150,535 109,530 Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment







and deferred credit balance in investee companies

26,653 27,647 30,440 Total non-current liabilities

6,098,130 6,199,705 5,894,913









Total liabilities

12,403,745 13,090,894 13,106,909









Equity







Total equity attributable to owners







of the Company

1,688,278 1,637,315 1,892,058 Non-controlling interests

186,172 173,344 179,083 Total equity

1,874,450 1,810,659 2,071,141





























Total liabilities and equity

14,278,195 14,901,553 15,178,050

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income





















For the

For the nine-month period ended For the three-month period ended year ended

September 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 December 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 2016

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues from work









performed and sales 5,272,248 3,673,402 1,786,828 1,489,490 5,378,963 Cost of work performed









and sales (4,756,828) (3,172,016) (1,628,649) (1,264,847) (4,541,744)











Gross profit 515,420 501,386 158,179 224,643 837,219











Gain on sale of









investment property 640 49,654 - 2,988 70,543 Selling and marketing expenses (28,599) (22,386) (9,311) (8,117) (32,318) Administrative and general









expenses (277,119) (262,576) (90,382) (95,798) (366,479) Share of profits









of equity accounted









investees (net of tax) 20,440 54,790 3,809 33,366 81,172 Other operating income 99,864 217,817 15,731 72,656 451,797 Other operating expenses (41,629) (9,974) (7,906) (5,389) (41,762)











Operating profit 289,017 528,711 70,120 224,349 1,000,172











Financing income 153,554 133,785 70,858 54,115 182,715 Financing expenses (291,761) (400,475) (100,454) (115,726) (566,483)











Net financing expenses (138,207) (266,690) (29,596) (61,611) (383,768)











Profit before taxes









on income 150,810 262,021 40,524 162,738 616,404 Taxes on income (9,250) (59,481) 21,779 (21,455) (136,455)











Profit for the period 141,560 202,540 62,303 141,283 479,949











Attributable to:









Owners of the Company 106,972 184,558 51,911 128,542 445,771 Non-controlling interests 34,588 17,982 10,392 12,741 34,178













141,560 202,540 62,303 141,283 479,949 Basic earnings per









share (in NIS) 0.27 0.46 0.13 0.32 1.12











Diluted earnings per









share (in NIS) 0.27 0.46 0.13 0.32 1.12













Consolidated Financial Statements





















Operating Segments





For the nine month period ended September 30, 2017 (unaudited)



Infrastructures Infrastructures

















and and Real estate Real estate













construction construction development development

Renewable









(international) (Israel) (Israel) (international) Concessions energy Other Adjustments Consolidated



NIS thousands





















Total external revenues

1,345,643 2,539,870 1,345,738 181,494 135,530 29,045 30,202 (335,274) 5,272,248 Inter-segment revenues

- 229,394 57 - - - - (229,451) -





















Total revenues

1,345,643 2,769,264 1,345,795 181,494 135,530 29,045 30,202 (564,725) 5,272,248





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax

62,345 79,645 129,933 (726) 107,864 (4,766) (63,208) (160,277) 150,810





For the nine month period ended September 30, 2016 (unaudited)



Infrastructures Infrastructures

















and and Real estate Real estate













construction construction development development

Renewable









(international) (Israel) (Israel) (international) Concessions energy Other Adjustments Consolidated



NIS thousands





















Total external revenues

1,053,848 1,785,277 692,841 83,233 266,042 36,156 29,910 (273,905) 3,673,402 Inter-segment revenues

97,501 296,339 57 - - - - (393,897) -





















Total revenues

1,151,349 2,081,616 692,898 83,233 266,042 36,156 29,910 (667,802) 3,673,402





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax

70,608 75,324 144,960 (14,963) 177,311 21,912 (29,187) (183,944) 262,021

Consolidated Financial Statements

Operating Segments (cont'd)





















For the three month period ended September 30, 2017 (unaudited)

Infrastructures and construction (international) Infrastructures and construction (Israel) Real estate development (Israel) Real estate development (international) Concessions Renewable energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands



















Total external revenues 369,825 810,982 609,029 75,300 29,881 10,208 6,241 (124,638) 1,786,828 Inter-segment revenues - 70,839 19 - - - - (70,858) -



















Total revenues 369,825 881,821 609,048 75,300 29,881 10,208 6,241 (195,496) 1,786,828



















Segment profit (loss) before

















income tax (3,654) 29,337 51,322 3,525 29,655 (1,476) (12,359) (55,826) 40,524



For the three month period ended September 30, 2016 (unaudited)

Infrastructures Infrastructures















and and Real estate Real estate











construction construction development development

Renewable







(international) (Israel) (Israel) (international) Concessions energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands Total external revenues 387,075 668,493 362,288 32,309 132,219 9,597 7,922 (110,413) 1,489,490 Inter-segment revenues 45,374 136,989 19 - - - - (182,382) -



















Total revenues 432,449 805,482 362,307 32,309 132,219 9,597 7,922 (292,795) 1,489,490



















Segment profit (loss) before

















income tax 76,530 34,279 73,162 (5,392) 41,776 18,489 (15,443) (60,663) 162,738

Consolidated Financial Statements

Operating Segments (cont'd)























For the year ended December 31, 2016 (audited)

Infrastructures Infrastructures















and and















construction construction development development

Renewable







(international) (Israel) (Israel) (international) Concessions energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands



















Total external revenues 1,489,712 2,324,394 1,278,810 146,254 427,383 44,679 40,259 (372,528) 5,378,963 Inter-segment revenues 142,574 444,259 76 - - - - (586,909) -



















Total revenues 1,632,286 2,768,653 1,278,886 146,254 427,383 44,679 40,259 (959,437) 5,378,963



















Segment profit (loss) before

















income tax 157,330 82,607 297,152 (2,131) 355,193 22,192 (46,712) (249,227) 616,404