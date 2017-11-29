Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Announces Management Team and Advisory Board

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: OMGT) ("Blockchain Industries" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Patrick Moynihan as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the company. Additionally, the Company has appointed Zack Pontgrave as President, Amilya Antonetti as CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) and Phillip Escaravage as CFO (Chief Financial Officer).

"On behalf of Blockchain Industries shareholders, I am pleased to welcome our talented new management team as we build a diversified fintech holding company for our shareholders. Zack, Amilya, and Phillip all possess deep knowledge in their field, with business relationships across many vertical markets. The company looks forward to their hard work and future contributions."

An advisory committee consisting of Tony Evans (Tokyo), Roberto Corretjer (Puerto Rico), Bryan Larkin (California) and Richard Malinowski (New York) has been established to support the Company' s objective of building a global enterprise that can capitalize on blockchain technologies.

"We are excited to utilize these dynamic professionals as we guide the company forward on its international initiatives," stated Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Technologies. "The commitment and feedback from our advisors has been remarkable and supports our vision for a diversified approach to investing in blockchain technology. We feel grateful to access these incredible professionals and will continue to add to our team of world-class talent."

Zack Pontgrave - President

Zack is an owner and founder of several technology, entertainment, and VR companies. He brings to the table deep knowledge and connections in blockchain, entertainment, and business. An early adopter of bitcoin, Zack has spent 8 years immersed in crypto-currency and blockchain technology, making him a sought-after speaker and advisor for international conferences and companies.

Amilya Antonetti - Chief Marketing Officer

Amilya is a successful entrepreneur, media and marketing professional with an extensive knowledge of blockchain technology. Amilya has professional relationships across technology, media, entertainment, and corporate markets. Amilya sits on the investment table for Amazon' s "Elevator Pitch."

Phillip Escaravage - CFO

A global finance, accounting, securities professional with a network of business, financial, and political relationships. Phillip has an undergrad degree from Princeton and an MBA from Wharton.

Bryan Larkin - Technology

Bryan is a results driven technology professional with twenty years of experience planning and directing activities that provide innovative information technology, information security, telecommunications, and customer service solutions. Bryan was formerly CTO of a global VPN provider, where he built a custom GSLB network of VPN access servers, providing a worldwide access solution utilizing US Military spec DOD 4096 bit encryption security for the end user. Prior to that, Bryan was the Vice President of a residential and commercial IT services company in New York, NY which spearheaded the high-end surveillance and home automation industry for ultra-luxury homes on Long Island, NY.

Richard Malinowki - Security & Trading

Richard is an experienced security and trading professional with a background in IT and trading with experience across quantitative, algorithm, artificial intelligence, risk management, trading, and wealth management systems. He is the author of 150+ patents and has created over 45 trading systems.

Roberto Corretjer - Regulatory

Roberto is a corporate attorney, businessman, and social entrepreneur with extensive experience dealing with tax, regulatory, banking, and corporate matters. His focus over the past 5 years has been helping domestic and international companies relocate to Puerto Rico and benefit from Puerto Rico' s advantageous tax and regulatory climate. Roberto holds a Masters Degree from Northwestern University and is licensed in Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries operates a diversified fintech holding company across multiple asset classes and vertical markets all focused on cryptocurrency. Primary lines of business are crypto banking, eco-mining, venture investing, coin offerings & crypto trading. The company invests in a broad range crypto asset classes and alternative markets. Blockchain is headquartered in Puerto Rico, with corporate offices in Santa Monica, New York, and a satellite office in Tokyo.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.