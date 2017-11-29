Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime") is pleased to announce the first set of channel samples results taken from the trenching program at the Whisker Valley Project, which is located approximately 10 kilometres ("km") from the Company's Hammerdown gold deposit. The vein system has now been exposed for over 250 metres and is open along strike and in both directions.

The new discovery, called the "Ben Veins", are on the most westerly exposed portion of the property and are represented by multiple stacked quartz sulphide veins separated by one to two metres of altered rhyolites and basaltic intrusions.

The Ben vein has now been exposed over a strike length of 90 metres and remains open in both directions. Results from the most westerly portion of the Ben 1 vein has returned a weighted average grade of 7.57 g/t gold with an average vein width of 1.31 metres over a sample strike length of 31 metres. The Ben 2 vein returned a weighted average grade of 13.42 g/t gold with an average vein width of 1.09 metres over a sample strike length of 31 metres. Both veins are parallel to each other and sit approximately 2 metres apart at the upper end of the system. Results are pending for the remaining samples which now extends another 60 metres to the east. The table below gives the details of the assays from recent channel samples.

The Ben vein was one of the original veins discovered and is part of the overall Whisker Valley gold vein system which includes the Ben and Jackson as well as the newly discovered Gary Vein (NR 17-10 released October 12, 2017,). The current trenching program has extended these veins for over 250 linear metres and is fully open in both directions with high values at both ends.

Detailed Channel Samples from Ben 1 & 2 Veins

Zone Channel Vein Width (m) Au(g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Ben 1 Channel 1 1.42 6.15 NA NA Ben 1 includes 0.3 14.87 NA NA Ben 1 Channel 2 1.47 5.64 7.97 0.05 Ben 1 includes 0.48 11.09 22.3 0.04 Ben 1 Channel 3 1.04 11.57 13.91 0.18 Ben 1 includes 0.3 21.71 31.8 0.42 Ben 1 Weighted Avg. 1.31 7.57



Sampled over an exposed vein strike length of 31.0 metres Ben 2 Channel 0 1.73 9.40 17.96 0.30 Ben 2 includes 0.64 17.38 20.83 0.34 Ben 2 Channel 1 1.63 10.88 NA NA Ben 2 Channel 2 0.81 10.37 17.58 0.40 Ben 2 includes 0.2 18.96 25.6 0.89 Ben 2 Channel 3 0.99 25.58 34.19 0.56 Ben 2 includes 0.61 36.45 45.5 0.48 Ben 2 Weighted Avg. 1.29 13.42



Sampled over an exposed vein strike length of 31.0 metres

Arial Photo of entire Vein System