Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT) (BVL: DNT) ("Candente Copper", "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale of one of its Peruvian subsidiaries, Compania Minera Candente S.A. (Candente S.A.) for a total amount of approximately Cdn$ 970,000 (US$757,000).

Candente S.A. was formed to act as a service company to provide geological and other consulting services to Candente's various subsidiary entities in Peru and as such did not hold any mineral properties.

"We are very pleased to have found a way to raise this funding for our company with no dilution for our shareholders", commented Joanne Freeze, CEO of Candente Copper.

Payments for the sale will be made in 15 monthly installments with the first installment of US$100,000 due on signing and already received.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Sean Waller, P.Eng., President, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

