

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Wednesday morning ahead of comments from outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Jan Yellen.



Gold was down $2 at $1297 an ounce, easing from a weekly high amid expectations the Fed will raise interest rates in December.



U.S. Department of Commerce's GDP for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for Real GDP growth of 3.3 percent, compared to 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Yellen will testify on the economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington at 10 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak about 'Prospects for the National and Regional Economy' at a Fireside Chat event held by Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, NJ, with audience Q&A at 8.30 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX