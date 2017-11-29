EXCHANGE NOTICE 29.11.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 30.11.2017



12 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 30.11.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



*******************************************************************



TIEDOTE 29.11.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 30.11.2017



12 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 30.11.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655104