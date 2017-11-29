DOVER, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Metatron (OTC PINK: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having released over 2000 Marijuana, CBD, secure chat and related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to report the development of Bitweed™, a cryptocurrency transaction and tracking app for Cannabis that is expected to evolve into its own CryptoCoin.

Metatron recently signed a deal with a Sanguine Biotech to manage and integrate certain technologies within the Cannaboids™ app, more news about this agreement forthcoming. Sanguine has developed a network of 20,000 patients, including 50+ patient advocacy group non-profits, biobanks, and patient portals. Here is a list of their data and specimens used in 40+ peer-reviewed journal articles.

This announcement coincides with the launch of http://www.icocryptoblockchain.com, the premier one-stop website soon to be app with the latest cryptocurrency news, editorials, market capitalizations, trade volume and ICO alerts.

According to industry estimates, Bitcoin and the 1000+ alt coins are now worth over $300 billion, only a year ago they were worth about 1 billion. Today over $10 billion in digital tokens change hands daily and even big players such as Goldman Sachs, Visa, Capital One, Nasdaq, and the New York Stock Exchange have invested in blockchain technology.

"With Cannabis legal in about 29 states and Bitcoin's watershed moment of crossing $10,000 yesterday, it certainly seems like we are seeing a shift from the early adopter phase and into the mainstream phase for both industries. Payment solutions are needed for dispensaries and other related services so we plan on integrating the upcoming Bitweed™ and the current popular Cannaboids™ apps to make this process more efficient for retailers and customers," said CEO Joe Riehl.

According to Forbes, by 2020 the Cannabis industry is expected to create more jobs than manufacturing. Overall legal marijuana sales are set to increase from about 7 billion dollars in 2016 to 26.5 billion dollars by 2020. If Canada legalizes recreational marijuana nationwide, which seems likely, it will result in an additional 23 billion dollars added to the industry over the same time period according to Deloitte.

Metatron, an industry leader in the field of mobile app development with over 2000 apps created, millions in sales and downloads historically, has partnered with high profile companies and clients worldwide and is poised to revolutionize the exploding crypto and cannabis industries.

Through its app development division i-Mobilize™, and as a pioneer in emerging markets, Metatron was the first company to release any Cannabis related apps on iTunes and has extensive experience in processing payments through its Just Data Billing division. Release date for the BitWeed™ app is expected first quarter of next year.

Metatron is also pleased to announce a formal offer to Buzzlink.com, a cannabis e-commerce platform for dispensaries and other retailers. Buzzlink.com will be financed partially by the issuance of preferred B series shares.

Metatron approved investors can acquire Series B shares in blocks of various sizes. The first round investors will receive the highest discount. Series B shares can be redeemed through the Company, are immune to reverse splits, and will convert at 1 B share to 50,000 common shares at a discount. There are a limited number of B shares available and Metatron reserves the right to end offering at any time.

Details available at: http://metatroninc.com/series-b/

Metatron's Apps: iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/i-mobilize-inc./id325075390

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Metatron+Inc

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

News: http://metatroninc.com/blog

Contact:

Metatron, Inc.

302-861-0431

ir@metatroninc.com



