Telefonica strengthens its market position by providing leading technologies in WAN Optimization and Network Performance Management as Managed Services to enterprise and multinational customers

Telefónica Business Solutions and Riverbed Technology today announced a new partnership that enhances Telefonica's networking and cloud service offering by bringing Riverbed SteelHead WAN optimization and Riverbed SteelCentral network visibility as managed services to Telefonica's customers.

Telefonica's managed services solution will augment its core MPLS and Hybrid network offerings to provide enterprise customers with an enhanced user experience while delivering Quality of Service (QoS) to key business applications that affect revenue and productivity. This launch is a key part of Telefonica's worldwide as-a-service strategy.

"As a key partner, we are working closely with Riverbed to integrate their leading WAN optimization and network performance monitoring technologies into our managed services portfolio. The goal is to deliver quality IT services faster, bring value and align strategically with our enterprise customers. Our partnership with Riverbed provides more innovative choices in proven technologies to differentiate our services in the market and further our customers' digital transformation initiatives," explains Hugo de los Santos, Director B2B Products Services of Telefónica Business Solutions.

Riverbed's SteelHead WAN (Wide Area Network) optimization solution provides industry leading secure optimization of all applications across hybrid networks to Telefonica enterprise customers, so they can leverage global resources and access applications and data from anywhere. Gartner has positioned Riverbed as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for WAN Optimization for the last nine years. Riverbed's SteelCentral network performance monitoring solutions help to quickly detect and resolve network performance issues and improve service levels. For the fourth consecutive year, Riverbed SteelCentral is recognized as a four-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

"As the market shifts to digital business, companies are under increased pressure to provide customers with high-quality IT services and deliver these services faster. With the integration of our technology into Telefonica's managed services portfolio, Telefonica and Riverbed can rapidly introduce new services to the market in response to customers' changing needs as they move more apps and services to the cloud. We are also pleased that Telefonica has received Global Premier Status as part of the Riverbed Performance Partner Program, and we look forward to working closely to build greater market acceleration and mutual success," said John Robertson, VP, for Global Service Providers at Riverbed.

As a Global Premier status partner in the Riverbed Performance Partner Program, Telefonica gains access to extensive resources to support its managed services. Riverbed provides performance based financial incentives to accelerate margin-rich service creation opportunities. Both companies have committed resources to drive awareness, sales enablement and demand generation through strong sales collaboration. Through committed field engagement and Riverbed's industry leading portfolio of offerings, both companies will experience mutual growth acceleration as they jointly enable customers to successfully transition to the cloud.

Riverbed Delivers Solutions for Cloud and Digital World

Riverbed is delivering solutions to help companies transition from legacy hardware to a new software-defined and cloud-centric approach to networking, and improve end user experience, allowing enterprises' digital transformation initiatives to reach their full potential. Riverbed's integrated platform delivers the agility, visibility, and performance businesses need to be successful in a cloud and digital world. By leveraging Riverbed's platform, organizations can deliver apps, data, and services from any public, private, or hybrid cloud across any network to any end-point.

Riverbed SteelHead is the industry's #1 optimization solution for accelerated delivery and peak performance of applications across the software-defined WAN. Riverbed SteelCentral product family is a performance management and control suite that combines user experience, application, and network performance management to provide the visibility needed to diagnose and cure issues before end users notice a problem, call the help desk, or jump to another web site out of frustration.

About Telefónica Business Solutions

Telefónica Business Solutions, a leading provider of a wide range of integrated communication solutions for the B2B market, manages globally the Enterprise (Large Enterprise and SME), MNC (Multinational Corporations), Wholesale (fixed and mobile carriers, ISPs and content providers) and Roaming businesses within the Telefonica Group. Business Solutions develops an integrated, innovative and competitive portfolio for the B2B segment including digital solutions (Cloud, IoT, Security) and telecommunication services (voice, data, mobile, satellite, unified and global solutions). Telefonica Business Solutions is a multicultural organization, working in over 40 countries and with service reach in over 170 countries.

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to modernize their networks and applications with industry-leading SD-WAN, application acceleration, and performance management solutions. Riverbed's platform allows enterprises to transform application and cloud performance into a competitive advantage by maximizing employee productivity and leveraging IT to create new forms of operational agility. At more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Riverbed's 28,000+ customers include 97% of the Fortune 100 and 98% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at www.riverbed.com

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

