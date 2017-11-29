Financial Engines (NASDAQ: FNGN) today announced that the Company will present at the Nasdaq 37th Investor Conference in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. The presentation will begin at 7:00 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access this live presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.financialengines.com.

About Financial Engines

With roots in Silicon Valley, Financial Engines is the nation's largest independent investment advisor1. We believe that all Americans -- not just the wealthy -- should have access to high-quality, unbiased financial help and our client's best interests should always come first. Today, more than 700 of the nation's most respected employers trust Financial Engines to deliver professional financial help to more than nine million employees nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.financialengines.com.

All advisory services provided by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Financial Engines does not guarantee future results.

_____________________

1 For independence methodology and ranking, see InvestmentNews RIA Data Center. (http://data.investmentnews.com/ria/).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005042/en/

Contacts:

Financial Engines

Investor Relations

408-498-6040

IR@financialengines.com

or

Media Relations

408-498-6020

PRTeam@financialengines.com