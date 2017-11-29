Global Allergy Diagnostic Market Revenue CAGR to Exceed 12.4% - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Allergy Diagnostic Market by Product Type (Assay Kit, Instruments, and Services), Allergen Type (Inhaled Allergen, Food Allergen, Drug Allergen, and Others), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", which offers a holistic view of the global allergy diagnostic market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 11,058.2 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/MarketResearchBiz_Logo.jpg )



Allergy occurs when a person's immune system reacts to substances in the environment that are harmless for most people. Allergy refers to the damaged or hypersensitive immune responses towards substances that either enter or come in contact with the human body, such as food, pollen, dust or fur, and pet dander. Although allergies can develop at any age, the risk of developing allergies is genetic in nature. Some of the most common allergic conditions include hay fever, allergic eyes, asthma, and allergic shock.

Do inquiry about report before purchasing here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/allergy-diagnostics-market/inquiry

Global Allergy Diagnostic Market: Market Dynamics

According to the report, increasing allergic conditions, and changing lifestyle leading to rise in incidences of allergic diseases are some other key factors fuelling demand of the global allergy diagnostic market. Chemicals used during food production plays an important role in increasing food allergic condition, owing to increase in use of certain medicines contributes to rise in allergies due to antibiotics causing mild skin rashes. Moreover, constantly changing climatic condition, increase in carbon dioxide levels in the environment and increased environmental pollution are major factors expected to drive growth of the global allergy diagnostic market over the forecast period.

However, high investment cost related to development activities for the detection of allergies and new innovative diagnostic test material are some major factors restraining growth of the global allergy diagnostic market.

A major and growing trend, especially in developed countries, is minimal or no use of needle for allergy diagnostic detection test and development of new treatment such as bronchial thermoplasty is expected to drive growth of the global allergy diagnostic market to a significant extent during the forecast period. In addition, growing expenditure on infrastructural development is expected to create a wider scope for potential opportunities for key players in the market in future. Manufacturers can capitalize on these opportunities by developing new technology and low cost health package.

According to allergy diagnostic market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz, revenue from assay kits expected to increase 3.4X between 2016 and 2026.

Global Allergy Diagnostic Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global allergy diagnostic market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global allergy diagnostic market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Global Allergy Diagnostic Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, allergen type, end user, and region. The product type segments include assay kit, instruments, services. Allergen type segments include inhaled allergen, food allergen, drug allergen, and others. End-use type segment includes hospitals, laboratories, academics, and others. The regions and countries covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.

By product type: Assay kits segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 13.0%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the type segments.

By allergen type: Inhaled allergen segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the allergen type segments, registering a CAGR of over 12.9% over the forecast period.

By end-user: laboratories segment is estimated to account for the highest revenue share among the allergen type segments, registering a CAGR of over 12.9% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global allergy diagnostic market in 2016, and is expected to record highest CAGR of over 12.3% between 2016 and 2026.

Browse Complete Report's Table Of Content Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/allergy-diagnostics-market/toc

Global Allergy Diagnostic Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global allergy diagnostic market includes detailed competitive analysis on major companies such as Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc., HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co. Ltd., HUCOR Biomedical LLC, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Stallergenes Greer, BioMerieux SA, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC., Siemens AG, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Global Allergy Diagnostic Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global allergy diagnostic market for 2016-2026.

Related Market Reports:

In-vitro Diagnostics Market:https://marketresearch.biz/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-market/

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/cervical-cancer-therapies-diagnostics-market/

Bariatric Surgery Market:https://marketresearch.biz/report/bariatric-surgery-market/

Bioanalytical Testing services Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/bioanalytical-testing-services-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Our ever-growing team of experts and professionals from various streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques to conduct research and analysis, and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets. We constantly push the limits and boundaries as we surge ahead to being one among the most sought-after companies in the market research and solutions industry, and this we do with great pride. We never stop focusing on innovation and improvement, which results in significant value addition to our offerings, while at the same time we maintain stringent guidelines with regard to qualitative and quantitative analysis outputs and forecasts.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13176038/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch



Contact Us:

Lawrence John

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170

United States

Email ID: inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876



Website: https://marketresearch.biz

Referral Website:http://medicalherald24.com