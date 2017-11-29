prooV Wins Gold in Best in Biz Awards 2017

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

prooV's pioneering proof-of-concept platform wins Enterprise Product of the Year - Software

prooV, the world's first PoC-as-a-Service platform, has been named a gold winner in Enterprise Product of the Year - Software in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

prooV facilitates and streamlines the Proof-of-Concept (PoC) process for startups and enterprises, allowing them to discover, connect, and execute PoCs through remote and secure testing environments. prooV uses proprietary deep learning techniques to mirror a company's IT environment, compressing the often tedious and time-consuming practice of finding, testing and evaluating new solutions into mere weeks. With hundreds of startup technologies on its platform, in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity and Internet of Things, prooV provides enterprises with a comprehensive view into the ideal technologies and related benchmarks to meet their business goals.

Each year, Best in Biz Awards' entrants span the spectrum, from some of the most innovative local start-ups to the most recognizable global brands. The seventh annual program was particularly hotly contested, with more than 650 entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic regions in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2017 honors were presented in 65 categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Support Department, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Best New Product, App, Event and Website of the Year.

"Despite rapid technology advancements in essentially all areas and verticals, the PoC process has not changed, until now. In the last two years, we've accelerated the innovation phase for some of the world's biggest brands and have completely transformed the way companies assess and test-drive technology," said Toby Olshanetsky, co-founder and CEO of prooV. "Best in Biz's recognition of our PoC platform is a testament to how we are closing the technology gap that exists in businesses, and serving as the nucleus of innovation for startups and enterprises worldwide."

Since 2011, winners of Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels composed of prominent editors and reporters from some of the most respected newspapers, TV outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Best in Biz Awards' uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, allowing it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners. The 2017 judging panel included: Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Atlanta Tribune, Business News Daily, Consumer Affairs, Entrepreneur, eWeek, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, Laptop, MediaPost, Pittsburgh Business Times, Security Products Magazine, Wired, WLRN and Yahoo Tech.

About prooV

prooV' (https://proov.io) is the first PoC-as-a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and startups/independent software vendors to discover, connect, execute and evaluate Proof of Concepts (PoCs) through remote, secure and data-rich testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the modern PoC process, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

