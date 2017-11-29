

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mexican-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) said that Steve Ells, current Chairman, CEO and Founder, will become executive chairman of the company following the completion of a search to identify a new CEO.



The company's board has formed a search committee comprised of Directors Robin Hickenlooper and Ali Namvar, as well as Ells, to identify a new leader with demonstrated turnaround expertise to help address the challenges facing the company, improve execution, build customer trust, and drive sales.



'Bringing in a new CEO is the right thing to do for all our stakeholders. It will allow me to focus on my strengths, which include bringing innovation to the way we source and prepare our food,' Ellis said.



The board has retained the services of executive recruitment firm Spencer Stuart to assist in the search for a new CEO.



