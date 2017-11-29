Terra Tech Corp.: Terra Tech Corporation to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 6th

Derek Peterson, CEO, to also Participate in a Panel Discussion on the Emergent Cannabis Industry on December 6

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) ("Terra Tech") or (the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Derek Peterson, will present at the LD Micro Conference on December 6, 2017 at 2:00PM PST / 5:00PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The Corporate Presentation will be webcast at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/trtc/, an archive of the presentation will also be made available on the Company' s investor relations website. Mr. Peterson will also participate in a panel discussion on the future of the cannabis industry on December 6, 2017, at 6:30PM PST.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

To learn more about the event, please visit: http://www.ldmicro.com/events.

To be added to the Terra Tech email distribution list, please email TRTC@kcsa.com with TRTC in the subject line.

View Terra Tech's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TRTC.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Blüm' s retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions as well as premium cannabis to the adult-use market in Nevada. Blüm offers a broad selection of cannabis products including; flowers, concentrates and edibles through its Oakland, CA and multiple Nevada locations. IVXX, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech that produces cannabis-extracted products for regulated medical cannabis dispensaries throughout California and medical and adult-use dispensaries in Nevada. The Company' s wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, cultivates a premier brand of local and sustainably grown hydroponic produce, sold through major grocery stores such as ShopRite, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Raley's, Meijer, Kroger, Stop & Shop and others nationwide. Terra Tech' s MediFarm LLC subsidiaries are focused on medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and permitting businesses throughout Nevada. For more information about Terra Tech Corp visit: http://www.terratechcorp.com/

For more information about IVXX visit: http://ivxx.com/

For more information about Blüm Nevada visit: http://letsblum.com

For more information about Blüm Oakland visit: http://blumoak.com/

Visit us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/terratechcorp/timeline

Follow us on Twitter @terratechcorp

For more information about Edible Garden visit: http://www.ediblegarden.com/

Visit Edible Garden on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/ediblefarms?fref=ts

Visit IVXX on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/ivxxbrand?fref=ts

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in Terra Tech Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to Terra Tech Corp.'s (i) product demand, market and customer acceptance of its equipment and other goods, (ii) ability to obtain financing to expand its operations, (iii) ability to attract qualified sales representatives, (iv) competition, pricing and development difficulties, (v) ability to integrate GrowOp Technology Ltd. into its operations as a reporting issuer with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and (vi) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Information on Terra Tech Corp.'s website does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact

Philip Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

TRTC@kcsa.com

212-896-1238

SOURCE: Terra Tech Corp.