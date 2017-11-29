

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Tuesday, extending recent losses after an industry report showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil inventories.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 1.821 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for week ending November 24. Analysts were looking for another large drawdown of 3.15 million barrels.



The Energy Information Administration releases the government's weekly report at 10am ET.



U.S. Department of Commerce's GDP for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for Real GDP growth of 3.3 percent, compared to 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Tomorrow OPEC meets in Vienna to decide whether they will extend their supply quota plan with Russia into 2018.



WTI light sweet crude oil is down 10 cents at $57.89 a barrel, easing further from a recent 2-year peak.



