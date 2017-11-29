MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- EXPLORATION KHALKOS INC. (the "Corporation" or "Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE: KAS) is pleased to announce the closing of the transactions announced on October 11, 2017, for the acquisition of all of the Jolin, Thibodeau and Esteville gold sectors (the "Courville Project"), which together, form a sizable package of gold-bearing claims in the Abitibi region of Quebec. As previously announced, management intends to develop the Courville Project and finalize a drill program by the end of this year.

The closing of the transactions increases the Company's share capital to 99,525,731 common shares. New shareholders do not hold, as a group, more than 50% of the outstanding securities of the Corporation or will not individually hold 10% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares, with the exception of one new shareholder who will own, directly and indirectly, 22.1%. For more information, please refer to the October 11th press release and the recently published information circular for the December 12th Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Khalkos Exploration Inc.

Robert Gagnon, Geo.

CEO

(819) 825-2303

(514) 510-7964 (FAX)

rgagnon@khalkos.com

www.khalkos.com



