ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RDS)(OTC: RMRDF)(FRANKFURT: 2RX) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started a 6,000 meters exploration drill program focused on the Vintage Zone at the O'Brien gold project. The project is located along the Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The Vintage zone is parallel to, and to the north of bulk of current resources at O'Brien. The zone is located only 85 meters north of the Cadillac Break in a context that is similar to historical and producing mines in the Cadillac mining camp. The structure has been traced by drilling on over 825 meters strike length from East to West, vertical height of up to 580 meters and remains open in all directions. In parallel, the company awarded a contract to independent firm InnovExplo to complete a 43-101 resource estimate update at the O'Brien gold project.

Press release highlights:

- The company established a 6,000 meters exploration drill program;

- 5,200 meters on the Vintage Zone drill testing relatively shallow targets (From surface to 300 m depths) and lateral extension of the Zone. (See plan view and main drill results of 2017 campaign on the Vintage Zone)

- 800 meters targeting geophysical anomalies in the Pontiac sediments south of the O'Brien deposit.

- Resource estimate update of the O'Brien gold project now underway. 30,000 meters of drilling completed for the most part with main purpose of expanding resources between surface and 500 meters at depth will be integrated in the resource update. (See composite longitudinal section of the O'Brien project)

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO commented: "We're excited to continue to investigate the exploration potential of the Vintage Zone with the start of a new drill program. Due to its high grade potential and proximity to current resources, the Vintage Zone will be an important part of O'Brien's exploration plan moving forward. In parallel, with most drill results from 2017 drill campaign on hand; the company is on track to complete a resource estimate update at O'Brien during the first quarter of 2018".

Vintage zone exploration program

Vintage is a parallel zone of the O'Brien project located approximately 85 meters north of the Cadillac Break in the Cadillac Group of meta-sediments comprising sequence of polymictic conglomerate, banded iron formation (BIF) and grauwacke. In comparison, current resources of 36E and Kewagama zones are located in the Piche Group, south of the Cadillac Break. The Vintage zone saw small historical exploration programs, which were never followed upon. In 2017, the company established several high-priority exploration drill targets through historical data compilation in this area of the O'Brien gold project. The first nine drill holes that tested these targets were completed over a strike length of 825 meters and up to 580 meters depth. The new info added to the few available historical information helps to demonstrate the continuity and the favourable geometry of the Vintage zone. All intercepts remain open in all directions.

Resource estimate update

Independent firm InnovExplo completed last resource estimate for the O'Brien gold project in April 2015. In November, Radisson awarded contract to InnovExplo to complete a resource estimate update at O'Brien. The resource estimate will incorporate all exploration work done on F Zone, 36E, Kewagama and the Vintage Zone.

Since the last resource estimate, Radisson completed compilation and digitization of more than 60 years of historical work into a uniform database, a geophysical survey, Re-log and assay of historical drill core, 30,000 meters of drilling and a maiden geological interpretation of the O'Brien gold project. The company expect the resource estimate update to be completed during first quarter of 2018.

Qualified Persons

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

The Independent and Qualified Person for the Mineral Resources Estimate update, as defined by NI 43-101, is Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo., of InnovExplo Inc. They confirm that they have reviewed this press release and that the scientific and technical information is consistent.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Cadillac Break, is Radisson's flagship asset. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com.

