RTX A/S Annual General Meeting is held on Thursday 25 January 2018 at 3.00 pm at the company's address Strømmen 6, 9400 Nørresundby.



Items to be included in the agenda must reach the company in writing by Wednesday 13 December 2017.



Yours sincerely,



RTX A/S



Peter Røpke



President & CEO





Questions and further information:



Peter Røpke President & CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00



Please visit RTX website at: www.rtx.dk