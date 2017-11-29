With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on November 29, 2017 it has received announcement from AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" shareholder, mandatory share buy-out announcer OÜ Lokomotiiv Investeeringud about share buy-out offer results.



Informs that after takeover bid it will own 3 815 805 shares of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" that constitutes 46,01% of AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" share capital and number of voting shares.



Full announcement attached.



