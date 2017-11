BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Department of Commerce's GDP for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for Real GDP consensus of 3.3 percent, compared to 3.0 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback climbed against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 111.84 against the yen, 0.9861 against the franc, 1.3394 against the pound and 1.1828 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



