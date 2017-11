WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everybody should splurge on a great meal once in a while.



Can a serving of steak really be worth $240? It depends. The world's great restaurants aren't just slinging food. Attention to every detail, from service and ambience, goes into the price of your meal.



You won't find unique flavor combinations, exotic ingredients and the freshest seafood or produce at a fast food joint.



CLICK HERE for America's Top Ten Most Expensive Restaurants



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX