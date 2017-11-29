Models, Simulator and Tools Accelerate RISC-V Processor Development

Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in high-performance software simulation and virtual platforms, today announced the release of its new RISC-V Processor Developer Suite. The RISC-V Processor Developer Suite contains the models and tools necessary to validate and verify the functionality of a RISC-V processor. It also enables the early estimation of timing performance and power consumption for the processor.

Processor developers need models and tools to achieve the objectives of conformance, functionality verification and performance estimation. Also, given the open nature of the RISC-V architecture, the models need to be easily extendable to accommodate changes as the specific processor evolves. These models and tools also need to work in larger platforms and environments, providing professional software development, debug and test solutions to the user community.

The Imperas RISC-V Processor Developer Suite delivers commercially supported models, the fastest software simulator and a suite of tools:

Infrastructure to easily evaluate RISC-V conformance

Reference models for design verification

Standard software tool chains including compiler, linker, debugger, and Eclipse integration

Fast Processor Models, Instruction Set Simulator (ISS) and extendable virtual platforms

Processor model instruction code coverage and profiling

Timing performance and power estimation tools

Many test suites, with different goals, to measure and maintain processor quality

Simon Davidmann, Imperas CEO, commented, "Designing and delivering RISC-V processors is challenging. With the RISC-V Processor Developer Suite, Imperas is providing a solution that accelerates RISC-V development schedules and improves IP quality."

Rick O'Connor, RISC-V Foundation executive director, commented, "This new offering from Imperas will accelerate RISC-V time-to-market by providing a comprehensive tool suite for processor developers."

Imperas currently supports RV64/32 IMAFDC (GC) models as well as models of Andes V5 RISC-V based cores, and has Extendable Platform Kits (EPKs) of Microsemi RISC-V based devices running FreeRTOS, all available from the Open Virtual Platforms (OVP) website. All RISC-V features are implemented in the models, which are easily extendable with user defined instructions, registers and accelerators.

About Imperas

For more information about Imperas, please see www.imperas.com.

