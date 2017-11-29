Be-Bound and ethicPhone today announced a partnership to make international transfers available to everyone across the Ivory Coast. ethicPhone, awarded the Digital Africa prize, has developed a system for international mobile payments and transfers dedicated to African countries, and is integrating Be-Bound's technology to expand their reach.

French startup Be-Bound, specializing in augmented connectivity for mobile services, has developed a solution that guarantees connectivity wherever there is a mobile network. For ethicPhone, this means that international transfers can be made instantly via their mobile app, even for users in the most rural areas. By integrating Be-Bound's SDK, ethicPhone will be the first international mobile payment operator to enable Ivorians to receive international transfers anywhere across the country, including areas typically out of range, accessible even to users without bank accounts.

"PayPal and Western Union are both examples that prove the enormous need for an easy exchange of money internationally, and we know that ethicPhone can provide an even better service! Our decision to partner with Be-Bound will expand our market reach beyond anything these companies can offer." Mouhamed Diakite, Founder and CEO of ethicPhone

The ethicPhone app powered by Be-Bound's augmented connectivity will first be launched in the Ivory Coast, with subsequent deployments across Africa.

About ethicPhone

ethicPhone, winner of Bpi France's Scientipôle and initiative 93, is a startup with a unique expertise in mobile payments and services dedicated to Africa and the African diaspora in Europe. With R&D active for more than 3 years and an incredible potential for development, ethicPhone is located at Station F in the Founders Program and has already developed a significant partnership network in France and Africa.

For more information: ethicPhone

About Be-Bound

Be-Bound's technology brings augmented connectivity to mobile and IoT worldwide, without any additional infrastructure investment. Be-Bound can increase coverage to reach 95% of the population immediately. By opening this technology to businesses of all sizes, Be-Bound enables real-time transactions everywhere, ensuring constant connectivity wherever there is a mobile network. In emerging markets, where problematic connectivity inhibits development, Be-Bound contributes to the creation of inclusive growth and sustainable development. In 2016, Be-Bound was named "Best Startup of the Year" by Startup.Info and received Business France's Trophy for International Development.

For more information: https://be-bound.com/fr/

