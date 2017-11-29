The Company informs the market and its investors that the Financial Reporting Calendar for 2018 is available on the Company's websites: http://investors.rcs-rds.ro and www.digi-communications.ro.

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005696/en/

Contacts:

For Digi Communications NV

Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro

investor.relations@rcs-rds.ro