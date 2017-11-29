The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 January 2018.



The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity ex-tension at next year's refinancing has been fixed.



Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.



ISIN Interest rate trigger ------------------------------------ DK000951528-0 4,49% ------------------------------------ DK000951544-7 4,65% ------------------------------------



Enquiries may be addressed to Kim Brodersen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 24 21, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655106