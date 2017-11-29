Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, Danish investment firm, has been admitted as Non-Clearing derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 30th of November, 2017. From this date, Lind Capital Fondsmæglerselskab A/S is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sylvester Andersen, Sales Director at Nasdaq Copenhagen, on telephone +45 33 77 0350.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655116