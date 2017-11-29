

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed stronger than previously estimated U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product surged up by an upwardly revised 3.3 percent in the third quarter compared to the originally reported 3.0 percent jump. Economists had expected the increase in GDP to be upwardly revised to 3.2 percent.



With the bigger than expected upward revision, the GDP growth in the third quarter is now stronger than the 3.1 percent increase seen in the second quarter.



