

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's inflation accelerated for the first time in three months in November and exceeded economists' expectations, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following 1.6 percent increase in October. Economists had forecast 1.7 percent inflation.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI climbed 0.3 percent in November, which was in line with economists' expectations.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year after a 1.5 percent climb in October. Economists were looking for 1.7 percent inflation.



Compared to the previous month, the EU measure of inflation edged up 0.3 percent, which was slightly faster than economists' forecast for 0.2 percent gain.



Destatis is set to release final figures for November inflation on December 13.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX