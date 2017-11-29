MIDDLETOWN, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Trusted full-service digital marketing firm eZanga (https://www.ezanga.com/) has joined the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) as a general member and been approved by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) as a participant in TAG Registry.

According to the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), bot fraud will cost advertisers $6.5 billion globally in 2017. eZanga's fraud detection division, Anura (https://www.anura.io/), is the only ad fraud software solution built by a company that has bought and sold traffic. Having experience being held by clients to performance-based metrics and traffic quality helped eZanga benchmark the Anura rulesets with a unique point-of-view.

IAB membership enables eZanga to actively contribute this point-of-view to the discussions that are impacting the greater digital marketing landscape.

"We built Anura to validate whether or not a user is real or fake because viewability can be beaten," said Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of eZanga. "We firmly stand behind measuring performance through real, human users with the resolve to interact without malicious intent as a stronger metric for combating fraud. We look forward to bringing insights from the discussions we're having with our brand and agency clients to IAB's ongoing initiatives to improve the transparency within online advertising."

The company's senior executives also plan to participate across several IAB Committees:

Ad Ops Council

Advertising Technology Council

Buying Automation Committee

Data Benchmarks & Activation Committee

Identity & Audience Data Committee

Measurement & Attribution Committee

Social Media | Native | Content Committee

Public Policy

Research Council

TAG Registered companies have been verified as legitimate participants in the digital advertising industry through a proprietary background check and review process powered by Dun & Bradstreet and approved by TAG.

"It is important for the advertising ecosystem to work together to strengthen our defenses against ad fraud," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "By registering with TAG, eZanga has taken an important step in building a common industry standard to ensure that only legitimate companies participate in the digital advertising ecosystem."

About eZanga

Boutique digital marketing agency, eZanga, offers a full suite of solutions for advertisers and publishers seeking business growth -- from pay per click (PPC) and cost per call solutions (CPC) to real-time ad fraud detection and elimination -- through accurate conversions. In the past decade, eZanga has received industry recognition in many forms for its efforts -- inclusion on the Inc. 500|5000 list for five consecutive years and recognition by Deloitte and SmartCEO Magazine as well as Philly100, as one of the Philadelphia area's fastest-growing companies. For more information, please visit www.ezanga.com and http://anura.io.

About Anura

Anura, a division of the full-service digital marketing firm eZanga, is the next generation technology to combat fraudulent users. Built and optimized based on more than a decade of client input, campaign data and analyzed clicks, Anura delves into campaigns from the advertiser's perspective. The technology identifies real human visitors as opposed to simulated activity, and, in return, increases accuracy and performance. For more information, please visit https://www.anura.io.

