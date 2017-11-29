RENO, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- On the Move Systems (OTC PINK: OMVS) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), its wholly owned subsidiary, has deployed an additional security guard robot at the headquarters of Romeo Power Technology in Vernon, Calif. The robot will augment the existing robotic and traditional security guards at the 113,000-square-foot facility.

"Our goal is to leverage technology to augment the power human guarding personnel and our robotic guards working are successfully being used in this manner at the Romeo facility," said Steve Reinharz, President, RAD. "RAD's robotic solutions deliver a strong value proposition for our customers that result in new levels of security, and streamlined, cost-effective operations."

RAD has commenced to deploy robots to end users. To date RAD has commitments for 62 robots for total contract values of approximately $6 million.

RAD currently has signed agreements for 2 POC's with major companies.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.Robotic AssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

About Romeo Power Romeo Power makes the most powerful and energy-dense battery packs in the world. Top engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Samsung, Apple, and Amazon, started Romeo Power in 2015 with the belief that safe and reliable energy is crucial to the advancement of human health and economic development. Today, the energy storage technology company leads the charge in battery pack innovation, safety and reliability for vehicles and stationary storage. For more information go to https://romeopower.com.

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security and monitoring needs. RAD is founded on the belief that next-generation robots can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

