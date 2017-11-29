sprite-preloader
29.11.2017 | 15:01
PR Newswire

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, November 28

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 8 and special resolutions 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 8) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
(Res. 9) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Res. 10) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 May 2018 by means of a Tender Offer.
(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 30 November 2018 by means of a Tender Offer.
(Res. 13) To authorise that the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 114,474,92099.973,8500.0321,173
Resolution 214,241,26399.01143,0830.99115,597
Resolution 314,215,47199.04137,8860.96134,115
Resolution 414,485,58499.974,9000.034,184
Resolution 514,318,96699.4085,9070.6095,070
Resolution 614,374,30499.4874,6500.5240,368
Resolution 714,421,38699.7634,4800.2444,077
Resolution 814,363,30099.5367,7490.4768,894
Resolution 914,279,34898.90158,1121.1062,483
Resolution 1014,332,69498.97148,8951.0318,354
Resolution 1114,046,60398.91154,4631.09294,834
Resolution 1214,047,94198.79172,2151.21279,787
Resolution 1314,290,57699.5170,8950.49138,472


29 November 2017


