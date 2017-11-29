BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc



Results of AGM



Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 8 and special resolutions 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 8) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

(Res. 9) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Res. 10) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 31 May 2018 by means of a Tender Offer.

(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase up to a maximum 20% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at 30 November 2018 by means of a Tender Offer.

(Res. 13) To authorise that the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 14,474,920 99.97 3,850 0.03 21,173 Resolution 2 14,241,263 99.01 143,083 0.99 115,597 Resolution 3 14,215,471 99.04 137,886 0.96 134,115 Resolution 4 14,485,584 99.97 4,900 0.03 4,184 Resolution 5 14,318,966 99.40 85,907 0.60 95,070 Resolution 6 14,374,304 99.48 74,650 0.52 40,368 Resolution 7 14,421,386 99.76 34,480 0.24 44,077 Resolution 8 14,363,300 99.53 67,749 0.47 68,894 Resolution 9 14,279,348 98.90 158,112 1.10 62,483 Resolution 10 14,332,694 98.97 148,895 1.03 18,354 Resolution 11 14,046,603 98.91 154,463 1.09 294,834 Resolution 12 14,047,941 98.79 172,215 1.21 279,787 Resolution 13 14,290,576 99.51 70,895 0.49 138,472



29 November 2017