(UAV) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drones Market 18.32% CAGR to 2023 Led by Precision Agriculture | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market is forecast to reach $48.88 billion by 2023 from $17.82 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 18.32% during (2017-2023) driven by the increase in venture funding, rise in demand for drone-generated data in commercial applications, and rapid technological advancements; while North America expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Browse 68 Market Data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, VTOL, STUAS, MALE, HALE), Payload (Up to 150 and 600 kg), Component (Camera, Sensor), Application (Media & Entertainment, Precision Agriculture), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023"http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1241156-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-drones-market-by-type-fixed-wing-vtol-stuas-male-hale-payload-up-to-150-and-600-kg-component-camera-sensor-application-media-entertainment-precision-agriculture-and-st-to-2023.html .

Major players in the UAV drones market are Northrop Grumman (US), DJI (China), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US), Parrot (France), Thales (France), 3DR (US), Boeing (US), PrecisionHawk (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Aero Vironment (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), YUNEEC (China), Leonardo (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Saab (Sweden), ALCORE Technologies (France), ING Robotic Aviation (Canada), AiDrones (Germany), Nimbus srl (Italy), Aeroscout (Switzerland), VTOL Technologies (UK), Xiaomi (China), and Delta Drone (France), among others.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the UAV drones market in 2017. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in the number of commercial drones for precision agriculture, inspection and monitoring, and surveying applications in this region. The ongoing tensions among the countries over the South China Sea and Doklam and the growing concerns of terrorism and security are expected to drive the use of military drones in this region.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1241156 .

The UAV drones market for precision agriculture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Precision agriculture application for commercial drones estimated to grow at the highest rate. Drones are useful for agricultural planners. They reduce the time and cost required to conduct an accurate survey, and offer benefits including real-time data collection, high-resolution imagery of farmland, and lower cost compared with other relative techniques. These factors and growing awareness about the benefits of drones over other traditional farming techniques are driving the growth of the commercial drones market for precision agriculture applications.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market projected to grow at a significant rate. However, security and safety concerns and social issues such as privacy and nuisance concerns are the key factors restraining the growth of the UAV drones market.

The camera component estimated to hold the largest share of the UAV drones market during the forecast period. Camera systems are used in UAVs for continuous video monitoring, investigation, remote surveillance, border security, and protection of critical infrastructure, thermo graphic inspection of inaccessible buildings, and firefighting and law enforcement applications. The high rate of adoption of cameras for military and commercial applications is a key factor driving the growth of the UAV drones market for cameras.

Order a copy of "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1241156 .

The report on the UAV drones market segments the market by type, component, payload, application, and geography. Depending on the type of drone, the market is segmented into commercial and military drones. The UAV drones market is segmented on the basis of payloads into commercial drones (up to 25 kg) and military drones (up to 150 kg, up to 600 kg, and more than 600 kg). The study covers commercial drone applications such as law enforcement, precision agriculture, media and entertainment, and inspection. Based on components, the report segments the UAV drones market into components such as camera, battery, propulsion system, sensor, and navigation system.

The report forecasts the UAV drones market size for four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 30%, and RoW - 5%

Another research titled Agriculture Drones Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the agriculture drones market is at its growth phase; it is expected to reach $4,209.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.19%. Field mapping application is expected to capture the largest share of the agriculture drones market during the forecast period. North America is a major market for agriculture drones. Companies such as 3DR (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), DroneDeploy (U.S.), AgEagle LLC (U.S.), Agribotix LLC (U.S.), AutoCopter Corp. (U.S.), Delair-Tech (France), DJI (China), Eagle UAV Services (U.S.), HoneyComb Corporation (U.S.), PrecisionHawk (U.S.), Parrot SA (France), Yamaha Motor (Australia), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), URSULA Agriculture (U.K.) have been profiled in this 164 pages research report available athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=592977 .

Explore more reports on Automotive Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/automotive/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml