HiBob Launches Benefits Platform in Partnership with Aviva, Smart Pension, Sodexo and Canada Life

TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

72% of Employers Believe That Benefits are Crucial to Employee Retention; HiBob's New Offering Helps UK Business Put Benefits at the Heart of Their Retention Strategy

Bob, the HR platform bringing simplicity to business management, today announced the launch of their benefits product for small-to-medium business clients. This offering enhances their cloud-based platform Bob, that businesses are already using to manage their HR needs from one centralized platform.

The new benefits offering will bring pension plans, life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover, local retail discounts and an expanding range of financial, lifestyle and career-building benefits to UK-based employees. HiBob's interactive HR solution already provides businesses with the ability to process reports, time-off, onboarding, document storage and more - cultivating a unique centralized company culture whereby employees can interact with services in an easy and transparent way.

"Bringing the employees of our clients an exceptional experience in the workplace includes more than the ability to request time-off or manage HR documentation," said Ronni Zehavi, Co-Founder and CEO of HiBob. "We wanted to provide many valuable services in one place, and by working with Aviva, Smart Pension, Sodexo and Canada Life - we can ensure that our UK clients have access to all the services they need for their employees."

Today's workplace culture looks much different to that of 20 years ago, with a recent study by HiBob showing that 41% of employees stated their benefits package as important when choosing an employer. As such, 72% of surveyed employers said that benefits are crucial to their retention strategy. To show potential and current employees that their needs are being addressed, businesses are beginning to see the value in implementing competitive benefits products into their company culture.

"At Aviva, we are acutely aware that many mid-size and growing companies are looking for a pension scheme that can integrate with payroll and want to provide protection products for their employees," said Andy Beswick, SME Solutions Director at Aviva. "Working in partnership with an innovative HR and Fintech solution like HiBob enables ease of access to millions of employees in this dynamic market segment." Aviva is a multinational insurance provider, with over 33 million customers across 16 countries.

Please find HiBob's 'What People Really Want' report here.

About HiBob:

Founded in 2014 by four serial entrepreneurs, HiBob was created to revolutionize the way companies manage and engage with their employees, and the way the employees interact with their employer.

With most modern HR processes still taking place offline in confusing spreadsheets, or with separate complex software, HiBob combines a range of valuable functions into one centralized and easy-to-use cloud-based platform. In a constantly evolving business environment, with company culture vital to the hiring and retainment of staff, HiBob provides an unparalleled service to businesses to help them reach their full potential. Having raised $25M in VC funding, HiBob continues to grow exponentially and expand its offering internationally. For more information, visit: https://www.hibob.com/

Press Contact:

Jillian Burkes

Jill@headline.media

UK: +44-203-769-1084

US: +1-917-722-5054

