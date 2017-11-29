FollowMe Receives BLI's 2018 Pick Award as Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution

BURGESS HILL, England, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe the complete document output management solution, receives a 2018 Pick award from the analysts at Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI) as the Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/476805/FollowMe_Ringdale_Logo.jpg )



Keypoint Intelligence, a leading independent evaluator of document solutions has recognized FollowMe by Ringdale with a BLI 2018 Pick award for being the "Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution"

FollowMe receives the 2018 Pick award in large part thanks to its ability to set and enforce policies, preventing confidential information from being printed and adding relevant watermarks to documents based on content, and is recognized for leading industry innovation in securing and tracking document based processes

The latest Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities set the latest version of FollowMe apart from its competitors. The platform's printer and MFP support is noted as the best within the industry

"FollowMe by Ringdale was a clear choice for the 2018 Pick award as Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution," said Jamie Bsales, BLI Senior Editor. "For organizations looking for a complete solution to handle secure printing with integrated DLP, for office and mobile printing applications, FollowMe is an excellent choice."

"The DLP features FollowMe delivers are impressive and allow organizations to monitor, discover, and prevent data breaches. In addition the Branch Office printing features enable remote offices to take advantage of FollowMe's secure printing capabilities, without the need for a server component at the remote office."

"The FollowMe platform offers a remarkable level of flexibility, providing enterprise customers with forensic capabilities to meet evolving information security demands and new regulatory requirements" said Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances, Ringdale. "We are pleased that BLI has honored Ringdale with the 2018 Pick award for being the Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution, recognizing the company's continued leadership for class-leading document and secure printing technology."

The full BLI Platinum rated Solution Report for FollowMe is available to download here.

About Ringdale

Ringdale invented FollowMe and the print roaming technology in 1997 and has continued to be at the forefront of the industry for over three decades. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

For further information on FollowMe, visit www.followme.ringdale.com.

For details on FollowMe or the Ringdale partner support programme, contact Charlotte Baker, Ringdale, Tel: +44-(0)-1444-871 349 or Email: cbaker@ringdale.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab Software Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

Ringdale, FollowMe and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Ringdale UK Ltd and Ringdale, Inc. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.