CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Sanjel Energy Services today announced that as part of the company's growth strategy, Mr. Murray Bickley will assume the role of President, effective immediately. Mr. Bickley will lead the execution of the company's strategic initiatives, which include its expansion plan with the formation of a new dedicated remediation business line. The remediation business line will focus on providing solutions for well abandonment, integrity, gas migration, acidizing and miscellaneous pumping operations. Mr. Shane Hooker remains as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company's growth strategy to maximize Sanjel Energy Services' value for employees, clients and shareholders.

"I am extremely pleased to appoint Murray to this role," said Shane Hooker, CEO of Sanjel Energy Services. "His knowledge of the energy services industry and extensive operational experience will benefit the company, contributing to our growth and strategic opportunities, while ensuring our clients receive the best service offerings available in Western Canada."

With Sanjel Energy Services since its inception, Mr. Bickley acted as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, where he led the expansion of the company's service offerings to new areas in Western Canada. Previously, he spent 23 years in various domestic and international operations and marketing positions with a global oilfield services company.

"I'm very excited to assume this new role and lead the company's operations and our new remediation business line," said Murray Bickley, President of Sanjel Energy Services. "As an experienced team, we have consistently proven our ability to provide the highest quality cementing and acidizing products and services, and we can now apply our knowledge and technology to the remediation business."

Sanjel Energy Services' new remediation business line is led by an industry leading team of operational and technical specialists, supported by crews with extensive experience working in Western Canada. This focused business line is being built to address the challenges faced with aging energy infrastructure in the region. Leveraging their existing leading services footprint, Sanjel Energy Services remediation crews will operate autonomously from their primary business line. This will allow the remediation teams to work with their clients for efficient and effective operations.

About Sanjel Energy Services

Sanjel Energy Services is a leading provider of cementing and acidizing solutions to the oil and gas industry in Canada. Coupled with its new dedicated remediation business line, the company supplies customers with primary and secondary solutions for new well drilling, abandonment, well integrity, gas migration, stimulation and miscellaneous pump requirements. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Sanjel Energy Services has 11 locations across Western Canada, servicing producers across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information, visit www.sanjel.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Susan J. Soprovich

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

O: (403) 538-5641 ext. 108

C: (403) 874-2903

ssoprovich@brooklinepr.com



